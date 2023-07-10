Fans Think Charity Lawson & Her Final Pick Just Spoiled Her ‘Bachelorette’ Ending

Charity Lawson is looking for love this summer on “The Bachelorette,” and spoilers regarding her final pick have remained under wraps so far. Spoiler king Reality Steve has revealed Lawson’s final four men, and he has subsequently shared additional details that narrowed down the possibilities regarding which man may have snagged Lawson’s final rose. A couple of recent social media posts have “Bachelor Nation” fans wondering if a not-so-subtle nod has pinpointed which man may now be engaged to “The Bachelorette” star.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelorette” ahead!

Charity Lawson & Dotun Olubeko Both Posted From the Same York City Restaurant

Yes, he deleted it pretty quickly. This is what he posted. https://t.co/QM71ezE05D pic.twitter.com/QwAcjjrASp — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 7, 2023

The potential final rose spoiler situation developed with a couple of now-deleted or expired Instagram Stories. Reality Steve explained in his July 7 “Daily Roundup” podcast that one of Lawson’s supposed final four men, Dotun Olubeko, shared an Instagram Story late in the evening on July 6 that showed a meal from the New York City restaurant Dutch Freds. Apparently, “The Bachelorette” contestant quickly deleted the post, though.

According to Reality Steve, “23 hours earlier, Charity had posted an Instagram story of two drinks in a very darkly-lit room with a candle, and that candle is from Dutch Freds.” These Instagram Stories featuring Dutch Freds that were posted just a day apart caught the attention of plenty of “The Bachelorette” spoiler fans. Had Lawson and Olubeko been there together? Were they signaling one another in what they may have hoped was a subtle nod? What the two “Bachelorette” stars may have underestimated is how sharp fans can be. With Lawson’s post, it seems a Redditor zoomed in on what she shared and was able to match the candles to photos from the restaurant online. Olubeko tagging the restaurant in his subsequent post seemed to solidify she picked him during filming.

Something like that did happen during Zach Shallcross’ season of “The Bachelor,” when both he and his now-fiancee, Kaity Biggar, posted about a local BBQ restaurant on Instagram. Reality Steve pointed out that it had been known Lawson was in New York recently, as she appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” while she was there. It would certainly be possible that show producers would give Lawson and her final rose recipient a chance to secretly meet up while she was in New York. However, Reality Steve suggests it’s not necessarily that simple.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Seem Convinced & Thrilled

According to previous “The Bachelorette” spoilers from Reality Steve, Lawson took contestants Olubeko, Xavier Bonner, Aaron Bryant, and Joey Graziadei on hometown dates. In his recent podcast, he noted that of the final four men, he felt certain that only two were possible final rose recipients. He is confident that Bryant and Graziadei were both eliminated prior to the final rose ceremony, so Lawson picked either Olubeko or Bonner.

Even if Olubeko is with Lawson now, the idea they were at Dutch Freds together recently doesn’t make sense, Reality Steve detailed. He noted that while final couples do get to see one another while their relationship remains under wraps, their “happy couple visits” are done in private. “I can tell you that there’s no way that Dotun and Charity were at the restaurant together, at the same time, sitting at the same table together, having a romantic dinner together, at Dutch Freds.” He added, “What this might be, though, is them shouting out to each other,” since she had been at that restaurant while she was in New York, not realizing how many “The Bachelorette” fans might pick up on it.

“The Bachelorette” fans do seem to think there is something to this mutual Dutch Freds posting, and it seems plenty are rooting for Olubeko to be Lawson’s final pick.

“100% believe this is it, happy for them!!” gushed one fan on “The Bachelorette” subreddit.

“They are a beautiful, smart couple and I genuinely hope they make it in the long run. And for people doubting this — leads have slipped up in way worse ways before,” added another Redditor.

“I’m stoked about this. I think they are wildly cute together and I feel wholesomeness between them,” read a comment on “The Bachelor” subreddit.