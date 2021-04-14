Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram for the First Time in 2 Months

Chris Harrison has returned to Instagram for the first time in two months. The longtime host of the Bachelor franchise posted a photo in support of Colton Underwood, who came out as gay during a pre-taped interview with Robin Roberts that aired on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Underwood told Roberts in a pre-taped interview.

Harrison’s most recent Instagram post was uploaded on February 13. Since that time — when Harrison announced that he would be stepping away from his hosting duties for an unknown period of time — he has been radio silent on social media. He did, however, want to show support for Underwood, and that’s just what he did.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Said Underwood Has His ‘Love and Support’

Harrison broke his social media silence shortly after Underwood’s interview aired. He shared a photo of himself with Underwood, likely taken when Underwood was filming The Bachelor, as the two guys appeared to be sitting outside near the pool at the Bachelor mansion. The casual shot showed both men smiling, dressed in button-down collared shirts.

“Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend,” Harrison captioned the post. More than 100,000 people “liked” the post in the first three hours it was live.

“Love and appreciate you man. Means a lot,” Underwood wrote in the comments section, adding a red heart emoji.

Harrison did not post anything else on Instagram after his message for Underwood. It’s unknown if Harrison will be returning to social media in a regular capacity, or if he will continue to stay away, at least until his fate within the Bachelor franchise has been revealed.

Fans Took to the Comments Section of Harrison’s Post to Let Him Know That He’s Missed

Fans of Harrison filled up the comments section will messages to the host, whose fate within the Bachelor franchise is still unknown. Harrison was not a part of the After the Final Rose special that aired after Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, and will not be hosting The Bachelorette after he made racially insensitive comments during an interview with Rachel Lindsay back in February.

“We miss you Chris,” wrote one social media user.

“Chris Harrison you are the best. So supportive and wonderful. Such a stand up guy,” added another.

“Chris you’re a stand up guy and Im glad that bachelor nation or some will allow this to be what it is… Colton got brave enough to be true to himself. Hope you’re doing well you’re missed on the show,” a third commented.

“Love you Chris please come back!!!!” echoed a fourth.

