Chris Harrison Makes Fun of Tayshia Adams In New Interview

The Bachelorette host Chris Harrison isn’t afraid to say how he really feels when it comes to the show’s stars. Harrison is poking some fun at the new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. The 49-year-old host recently joked about Adams’ dialect.

“Tayshia kind of goes with the British accent … anytime you hear hints of a British accent, drink,” Harrison told Us Weekly on November 26. “She gets this thing where she kind of goes up sometimes, like, ‘You want me to drink?’ And I’m like,’ What was that?’ Did you just go Madonna on me? Did you just go Gwyneth Paltrow? Remember when they thought they were British for a little bit?

Harrison insisted that he only has good intentions when it comes to Adams. “Sometimes it happens,” he added. “Sometimes it happens with Tayshia, I like it. It’s kind of adorable.”

Harrison Has Stood up for Adams in the Past

As many Bachelor nations fans know, Harrison is more than an average reality show host. Harrison becomes close with the stars of the show and makes sure to do anything he can for them to have the best experience possible. When Clare Crawley chose to leave her role in the Bachelorette to end up with Dale Moss, the Bachelorette team had to find a new lead.

On an episode of The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast, Harrison opened up about wanting to fight for Adams to replace Crawley. “Tayshia is just someone who I wanted to be the Bachelorette,” Harrison revealed. “I fought for her, I wanted her to be on our list, and she was.

He added, “As soon as we had a chance to have another one, I was so excited when we all decided that she was it. We really wanted it to be Tayshia and I’m glad that she came in.”

Adams appeared on the Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood as well as Bachelor in Paradise, so Harrison and she have become closer. “I’ve gotten to know her for a couple of years now and I absolutely adore her,” he said on The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast on November 6. “I think she’s a fantastic woman, obviously stunningly beautiful, but she is so kind, giving and just sweet and down to earth. She just has such a balance about her and this great energy. She’s the type of person you want to be around.”

Harrison Opened up About the Different Leads

When Crawley left the Bachelorette, many fans wondered how Adams would compare. Harrison shed some light on the situation, explaining that every star he’s worked with is different.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. None of [the leads] are the same,” Harrison told Us Weekly. “They all bring their own brand of drama and backstory and history and insecurities and strengths and weaknesses. That’s what makes the show so great. It’s all different — Matt James’ season is completely different than any season we’ve ever done. That’s just the way it is.”

He added that he thinks Adams has some quality men to choose from. “This is a great group of guys,” he told Us Weekly. “I don’t know if we’ve ever had this great, solid group before, where it’s just strong, professional, mature, good dudes. I didn’t want to waste this group of guys. I was excited to have Tayshia meet this group and bring them together. I thought there was going to be some perfect fits in here.”

