Tayshia Adams’ Cheating Scandal on The Bachelorette: What We Know

Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette is far from over. Host Chris Harrison even confesses, “Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette still has so many shocking surprises,” in a new trailer for the rest of her season and the new Bachelor season.

During the season finale of Dancing With the Stars, ABC debuted a never-before-seen preview for the rest of Adams’ season. The remaining episodes are sure to be filled with plenty of emotion, as the clip shows nearly every contestant tearing up.

In one scene, contestant Noah Erb hints that there may be a cheating scandal brewing with the contestants. “Once a cheater, always a cheater,” he tells a group of guys. In another clip, an unidentified contestant says, “This thing could be the bomb that just explodes everything.”

Adams also breaks down multiple times in the teaser and at one point cries to a producer, “Okay, I’m sorry, I’m so sorry.” She also confesses she’s “so confused” and scared to “hurt anyone. The 30-year-old’s dad also brings her family to meet some of the guys, and her dad tells her he doesn’t want her to make, “the biggest mistake” of her life.

Adams Has Dealt With Infidelity Before

Before appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and starring in her own season of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams was married. Adams got married to Josh Bourelle in February 2016, but Bourelle filed for divorce in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

During Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Adams opened up about her marriage. “I was married and I got a divorce,” she told him. “I actually married my boyfriend and I was with him for about six years or so.”

Adams kept quiet about the details of her marriage until recently. During her first one-on-one date with contestant Brendan Morais, Morais revealed that he had once been married. After opening up about his past relationship, Adams divulged what had happened in her past marriage.

“There was infidelity and other issues, not on my part,” she told Morais. “Then we got divorced. And I, too, felt like I failed and I, too, felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

Adams’ Ex-Husband May Appear on the Show

Although Adams is trying to move on and start a new chapter in her life, she may have to close one door first. The Bachelorette Twitter page released a preview clip earlier this month, and fans noticed that there may be a guest appearance.

In the preview, an unidentified man says, “It’s only a matter of time before she realizes the truth.” Fans quickly noticed that for the closed captions, The Bachelorette labeled the voice as Josh Bourelle. The Bachelorette has since deleted the tweet and video.

Adams has addressed the rumors that her husband is making an appearance. E! News posted a photo of Adams and Bourelle with the caption, “Do you recognize the guy on the right? No, he isn’t one of Tayshia’s suitors. He’s her ex-husband, and fans are convinced he’ll be making an appearance on #TheBachelorette this season.”

The Bachelorette didn’t appreciate the post. “CAN WE MOVE ON PLEASE AND STOP REACHING!!! Leave him alone this about my journey and not my past! Guess I’ll just have to post on my ig the real truth,” she commented. Adams added in another comment, “Don’t forget to stretch before you reach.”

