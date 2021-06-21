How Much Money Chris Harrison Got for Leaving ‘The Bachelor’

Chris Harrison’s time on “The Bachelor” has come to an end, and as it turns out, it came with a price tag.

The longtime host first stepped back from the ABC dating franchise in February amid growing backlash for his comments during an “Extra” interview with Rachel Lindsay. When the former Bachelorette asked Harrison about recent racism controversies surrounding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, which included partaking in an “Old South” party, he called for fans to give Kirkconnell grace and questioned if it would have been considered racist under a 2018 lens.

And it seemed Harrison thought the interview went well, despite Lindsay saying on her podcast, Higher Learning with Van Latham and Rachel Lindsay, that he “talked over and at me.” Instead, he texted her that he “appreciated the conversation.”

But the outcries from Bachelor Nation stars and fans soon caused Harrison to issue two apologies on Instagram for “excusing historical racism” and again during a “Good Morning America” interview. What initially started as Harrison being replaced by Emmanuel Acho for only the “After the Final Rose” special soon turned into former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams stepping up as hosts for Katie Thurston’s season. Most recently, Variety announced a rotating roster of “Bachelor in Paradise” hosts including David Spade, which seems to have been the final straw.

According to Variety’s sources, being replaced during “Bachelor in Paradise” ended an already soured relationship and Harrison began initiating exit talks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harrison Left ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise with Approximately $10 Million

After having “nearly 20 years of dirt” on “The Bachelor” franchise, an ABC source told Page Six that Harrison was looking to receive $25 million to exit on good terms. But, according to Variety, the end price was actually around $10 million – a $9 million payout with remaining contractual fees.

He enlisted the help of an attorney to the stars, Bryan Freedman, who represented Gabrielle Union during her exit from “America’s Got Talent.”

Harrison confirmed his exit was permanent on June 8 on Instagram. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together,” he wrote. “While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

None of the involved parties have confirmed the payout amount.

Harrison Is Worth Between $16 Million and $25 Million

According to a recent article from The Sun, Harrison is worth $16 million, though Celebrity Net Worth put the total closer to $25 million. It is unclear if this amount reflects his recent payout.

He was most known as a television host. Harrison’s hosting was not exclusive to Bachelor Nation – he hosted the TV Guide Network’s “Hollywood 411” and an iteration of ABC’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

Harrison has also worked with Seagram’s on a canned Rose, created a line of rings for Manly Bands, written the book “The Perfect Letter” and invested in Steam Theory Brewery in Texas.

“The Bachelorette” returns tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

