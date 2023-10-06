Chris Harrison Says He Was Offered a Gig on Another Reality Show

Chris Harrison revealed that he was offered a spot on a popular reality show, but he turned it down.

The former “Bachelor” host made the revelation on the October 2, 2023 episode of his podcast, “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.” While speaking with guests Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, Harrison revealed that he was asked to join the Fox reality competition, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Green competed in the grueling military competition, which filmed in New Zealand earlier this year. The cast also featured “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval, actress Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, singer JoJo Siwa, NFL star Dez Bryant, reality star Savannah Chrisley, NBA champ Robert Horry, ‘The Osbourne’s” Jack Osbourne, travel influencer Kelly Rizzo, Olympians Erin Jackson and Bodie Miller, and Bachelor Nation stars Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall.

Chris Harrison Said ‘Special Forces’ Is the Only Type of Reality Show He Would Consider Doing

During his interview with Green and Burgess, Harrison revealed what went through his head when he was approached with an offer to do “Special Forces.”

“Here’s a little a weird note,” he said. “They asked me to be on this season. Casting called me and asked me to be on this season of ‘Special Forces.’ Brian and I would have been on together!”

After Green told Harrison he should have done it because the show is “pretty awesome,” the former ABC host agreed. “Here’s the thing. It’s not that I wouldn’t,” Harrison said. “If I was going to do any of these reality shows where I was actually a contestant that would be one.”

“So I obviously did not do the show, they went after Tyler and Nick Viall were from the ‘Bachelor’ franchise,” he added.

Harrison, 52, revealed that he actually put himself in Green’s shoes when given the offer.

“Because we’re about the same age and you’re really good at… what I noticed just in, you know, putting on my reality-producing hat last night …Brian’s athletic enough, but you’re not such a big target that you’re gonna be a problem that they’re gonna need to take down,” Harrison explained. “You’re a guy I can see that you’re good at taking s*** like you did, you don’t mind taking the heat. … You’re athletic enough, but you’re not somebody I feel like I’m gonna have to worry about like some of these other guys. Like, you look at Dez Bryant, you’re looking even Tyler Cameron, those guys are you know huge egos and huge names and like they’re coming.”

Green admitted that he tried to stay under the radar. He also described Cameron as “a beast” and said he “got along really well” with Viall.

“It’s all about teamwork on that show, it’s not that every man for himself kind of thing,” he added.

“It’s the only type of show I would do if I ever did something like that,” Harrison agreed.

Chris Harrison Has Talked About Being on Other Reality Shows

In 2021, Harrison announced his departure from “The Bachelor” franchise after nearly 20 years as host. In an interview with Austin Lifestyle magazine not long after, he said, “I’m incredibly grateful for my years on ‘The Bachelor.’ That job will always hold a special place in my heart, as it changed my life.”

But ahead of his departure, he talked about the winning “formula” for the ABC dating franchise.

“Love is a competition,” he told Parade in 2014. “If you don’t think so, then you’re crazy. Because why are you dressing up, why are you wearing those heels, why are you wearing that $400 perfume? Why are you shaving your chest and eating 40,000 egg whites?”

Harrison himself has shot down other reality shows. When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he would ever compete on “Dancing with the Stars,” he replied, “Why would I?” The TV host then joked that he already has mad dance skills.

