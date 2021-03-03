Does Chris Harrison’s ‘GMA’ Interview Mean He’s Coming Back to ‘The Bachelor’?

Chris Harrison is set to sit down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America this week, according Extra. This will be Harrison’s first interview since he sat down with Rachel Lindsay on ExtraTV on February 9.

This is also the first time that Harrison will speak out since announcing his decision to step away from the Bachelor franchise. That decision came after he and Lindsay discussed accusations of racism against current Bachelor frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell. Soon after the video of the interview was posted online, fans took to social media sites such as Instagram and Reddit to voice their concerns about what Harrison had said.

Many of these social media users feel that Harrison should lose his hosting job, and a Change.org petition was started in an effort to see that through. At the time of this writing, more than 42,000 people have signed that petition.

Harrison’s future with the Bachelor franchise is currently unclear. Producers have yet to release a statement specifically about Harrison and whether or not he will be back to host any future seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise. Harrison has been a part of the franchise since 2002.

In light of the news that Harrison will be appearing on GMA, Reality Steve has shared his thoughts on what this might mean for the host’s future.

“I think the fact this is happening seems to be step [one] to Chris’ rehab tour and I think this is a major step into him returning to the show at some point,” Reality Steve wrote in his March 3 blog post.

It is unknown which day the Harrison interview will air, but, as Reality Steve points out, there is a rumor that it will be Thursday, March 4.

Harrison May Not End up Bring Fired From the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise

Fans have been anxiously awaiting an announcement about Harrison’s future, but, so far, nothing has been said. Many fans have been outspoken on what they want to see happen, with many expressing that they feel Harrison has apologized and should be able to continue on in his role, and others strongly suggesting that ABC fires him.

Interestingly, Reality Steve simply does not think that Harrison would have landed this interview if producers weren’t planning on bringing him back.

“I don’t know when, but, if the show was completely done with him forever, I don’t think this interview happens. That’s just the way I see it,” he wrote.

As for what Harrison and Strahan will discuss, well, that remains to be seen. It does seem obvious, however, that Harrison will apologize. He will also likely discuss how the past few weeks have been for him, and may even touch on what he’s doing to hold himself accountable.

“I think we know pretty much what Chris will say, but, seeing and hearing him say it will be quite interesting,” Reality Steve wrote.

The Announcement About Harrison’s Interview Came Just 1 Day After Executive Producers Released a Statement About Rachel Lindsay

Another reason to wonder if Harrison will keep his job as Bachelor host is the timing of this interview. On March 1, the executive producers of the franchise released a statement that was posted on social media. The statement showed support for Rachel Lindsay, who was forced to delete her Instagram account after she received hate-filled messages from other social media users.

“As Executive Producers of The Bachelor Franchise we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed towards Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable. Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to severe online bullying, which, more often than not, has been rooted in racism. That is totally unacceptable. Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly towards racial equity and inclusion,” the statement read.

Fans filled the comments section, some showing support for Lindsay, others for Harrison, and some for both. However, producers did not speak out when Harrison’s interview with Lindsay went viral, and some people were quick to point that out as well.

“Too little, too late. Where were you when this first started happening weeks ago?” one social media asked.

No one official responded to the 1,500 comments, but Harrison’s interview with GMA was announced the very next day. It’s entirely possible that Harrison’s fate will be revealed during this interview.

