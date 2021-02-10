Fans Want Chris Harrison Canceled After His Comments About Rachael Kirkconnell

Bachelor host Chris Harrison is being dragged on social media after he opened up about the controversy surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell.

It all started when Harrison was asked about Kirkconnell during a sit-down with Rachel Lindsay for an interview with ExtraTV.

“First and foremost, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Rachael about it, we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion. I have seen some stuff online, again, this judge, jury, executioner thing where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart… Until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this… I saw a picture of her at a sorority party five years ago that’s it,” Harrison told Lindsay.

Fans were quick to jump all over Harrison, with a Reddit thread topping 350 comments so far, and many people calling for Harrison to lose his job.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Harrison Said it’s Rachael Kirkconnell’s Responsibility to Talk About Her Past & He ‘Respects Her Enough’ to Allow Her to Speak for Herself When the Time Is Right

Chris Harrison spoke to Lindsay about his plans to talk to Kirkconnell about the controversy, including the photos of her at an Old South ball from 2018.

“The show does push these social issues and then we will talk about it, on the ‘Woman Tell All’ we do get into it… Rachael was not there, and so we didn’t get into the Rachael of it all but, Rachael will have her time to speak. Hopefully, I will be there to have that debate with her and I will push her. You know me well enough. I will push her. I won’t make it uncomfortable. I will try to hold her feet to the fire as much as I can,” Harrison said.

“I don’t think the show needs to speak before Rachel does. I don’t think that’s fair,” Harrison added.

Rachel Lindsay agreed with Harrison, saying that she felt that the responsibility to speak out on the matter was on Kirkconnell, not on the show. Harrison went on to explain his feelings on the matter further.

“Whatever we say, puts her in a box that now, where does she go? And that will dictate the course of action she has to take, and that will, in turn, make this insincere. So that’s not fair,” Harrison said. “If I say something today of like ‘Rachael is this’ or ‘Rachael is not this,’ that determines where this conversation goes, and that’s not fair for Rachael. I respect her enough to allow her the courtesy of time and she can speak on her own,” Harrison added.

According to spoilers, Kirkconnell is the winner of this season of The Bachelor. While she and Matt James are not engaged, Reality Steve has confirmed that the two are still dating. Lindsay pointed out that it’s even more important for Kirkconnell to speak out because there’s another layer to everything; “she’s dating a Black man.”

Kirkconnell has not yet made a statement about her past behavior, but she is expected to do so in the coming days.

A Change.org Petition Asking That Chris Harrison Be Removed as Host of the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Shows Has Been Created

Shortly after Harrison’s interview with Lindsay aired, fans took to social media, namely Reddit, to share their feelings about what Harrison said. Many feel as though Harrison was defending Kirkconnell, which led the conversation in a different direction. Now, a Change.org petition has been created, and at least 136 people want Harrison removed as the show’s host.

Below is the reason listed for the petition.

“On February 9, 2021 in an interview with Rachel Lindsay (the first Black Bachelorette) on Extra, Chris Harrison defended a white female contestant (Rachael Kirkkonnel) on the Bachelor for dressing up as a Plantation Mistress at an “Old South” party that took place on a plantation in Georgia. Chris made statements empathizing with Rachael K., claiming that in 2018, people did not know that was wrong. He repeatedly dismissed Rachel Lindsay’s counterpoints regarding what role she would have played at such a party as a Black woman. Chris went in to equate people labeling others as racist to be just as bad as those who commit racist acts. He also exclaimed that the “woke police” are asking people to live up to impossible standards. He repeatedly victimizes Rachael K. and calls her a poor girl who just didn’t know better. He also implies that she doesn’t owe anybody an apology because “who are you to judge?” This is one stark example of many of Chris He’s problematic and blatantly bigoted comments made as an interviewee. We must demand accountability from those in power. We start by getting this racist, misogynistic host off of our television screens. All this casting for diversity is completely meaningless unless you are willing to take out the only consistent person on this show who will never take accountability for his actions. Remove Chris Harrison, or we boycott the Bachelor for good.”

Reddit users have called for Harrison to be “canceled,” with at least one social media user calling him “toxic.” Other have said that they are no longer watching the shows within the Bachelor franchise.

Neither Rachel Lindsay nor Chris Harrison have elaborated on their interview.

