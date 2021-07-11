Is Chris Harrison Set to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’?

Ever since Deadline confirmed that Chris Harrison was out as the host of the “Bachelor” franchise, fans have been wondering what his next move will be. There have been all kinds of rumors, from a new rival dating show to “Dancing With the Stars,” but, so far, no official announcements have been made.

Now, Harrison’s name has apparently come up in regard to a new hosting gig — this time on “The View.” Could he be Meghan McCain’s replacement?

According to Slate, that’s just not going to happen. The outlet indicates that, though Harrison would be available for the gig, there is a one in 1,000,000 chance that he’d be the person chosen for the job.

“After he parted with the franchise over defending a ‘Bachelor’ contestant’s attendance at a plantation-themed party, it would probably not be a great look for him to try to take a slot on what has historically been an all-female show … and ABC would probably not be very eager to hire him … however, it would certainly get people talking,” Slate reports.

Here’s what you need to know:

Although Harrison Has Guest-Hosted ‘The View’ in the Past, He’s Unlikely to Replace McCain

On July 1, McCain announced that she was leaving “The View.” “I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I’m here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at ‘The View,'” she said, according to USA Today. “This was not an easy decision it took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and close friends,” she added.

McCain is set to continue filming the show through the end of July. After that, however, a new host will be sitting in her seat at the table.

While Harrison is not exactly a frontrunner to replace McCain on “The View,” he has appeared as a guest host on more than one occasion, according to his IMDb page.

Harrison first appeared as a guest host in 2013. He then made five appearances in 2014, and was invited back twice more; once in 2015 and again in 2016.

Harrison has dozens of hosting credits to his name, and is one of the most experienced people in the industry. He has hosted “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” “Live! With Kelly and Ryan,” “Entertainment Tonight,” and many more.

Harrison Is Unlikely to Do Something Else Tied to ABC

Despite the rumors surrounding where Harrison will take his career, there are some people that just don’t think he will join forces with ABC in the future. In fact, Reality Steve doesn’t think that Harrison will be asked to join the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Why? He says “it doesn’t make sense.”

“I know the production team behind ‘DWTS’ is not the same production team that does the Bachelor franchise, but c’mon, it’s the same network. I highly doubt Chris will be cha cha cha’ing his way into our homes come the fall season. It doesn’t make sense on any level, since a lot of ‘DWTS’ is based on video packages and talking about why you’re there. All anyone wants to know from Chris is what happened, and he can’t talk about that because of the settlement he took,” Reality Steve wrote in his blog.

Meanwhile, as of July 11, 2021, Harrison’s Instagram bio still reads, “humble servant and host to Bachelor Nation.” That will likely change when Harrison has a new announcement to make about his career.

