Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Are Married, Share First Wedding Photos

Former “Bachelor” franchise host Chris Harrison married Lauren Zima in October 2023. The couple shared the first photos from their wedding on November 4, 2023.

“We’re married. Let the journey begin,” the newlyweds captioned a joint Instagram post. Zima wore a white, strapless gown by Sottero & Midgley, according to People magazine.

Harrison proposed to Zima in October 2021. “I proposed to Lauren at a very special spot that means a lot to both of us in Napa Valley at Brand Vineyard,” he told Us Weekly. The two started dating in August 2018 and went public a few months later.

This is the second wedding for Harrison, who was married to his first wife, Gwen Harrison, for 18 years. “Though we have made this incredibly difficult decision to separate, our love and mutual respect remain, and we look forward to sharing in the lives of our wonderful children,” they told People magazine in a statement in May 2012. They have two kids together.

Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima Exchanged Vows in Napa Valley

According to People magazine, Harrison and Zima said their “I dos” in Napa Valley in front of a small group of family and friends on October 14, 2023. A few weeks later, they celebrated their union with a big party in their home state of Texas.

As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have — hence this bigger party,” Zima told People.

“Doing the second event in Austin [where the couple lives full-time] gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn’t leave our wedding feeling like we didn’t even see any of our loved ones— a story we’ve heard before,” she added.

Zima and Harrison have talked about tying the knot on the “Most Dramatic Podcast… Ever.” During an episode in September 2023, Zima said that she won’t be changing her last name to Harrison after the wedding.

“The assumption, the commonality is still that a woman marrying a man is going to take that man’s last name, or at least it will be a strong consideration or discussion point. I went on Instagram and said why are we not yet at the point where we’re discussing would the man potentially take that last name?” Zima said.

Bachelor Nation Congratulated Chris Harrison & Lauren Zima

Many of Harrison’s friends from “Bachelor” Nation commented on the wedding post, congratulating him and his bride.

“Congrats!! This is so exciting!” wrote Kelley Flanagan.

“Awww Congratulations you two! You both look radiant and happy & im beyond happy for you two!!!” Tenley Molzhan said.

“Congrats!! Sending all of my love to you guys!! #Mom&Dad,” read a comment from Adam Gottschalk.

“Congratulations!!!” said J.P. Rosenbaum.

“Oh my gosh my fave bride and groom!!! Congratulations friends! Sending y’all so much love,” Lesley Murphy added.

The guest list for the couple’s Austin soiree was made up of some 225 people, including a few people from Bachelor Nation. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland, Ben Higgins and his wife Jessica, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, Sean and Catherine Lowe, JoJo Fletcher, Trista Sutter, Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown, and many others were in attendance, according to People.

