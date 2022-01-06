Chris Harrison’s Fiancée Lauren Zima Flashes Close-Up of Stunning Engagement Ring: PHOTO

Chris Harrison went above and beyond when he proposed to his longtime love, Lauren Zima, last fall.

The former “Bachelor” host set up a romantic proposal to the entertainment reporter after scrubbing his Instagram account of all of his past posts as a way to show that he is ready to start a new chapter with his future bride.

While Harrison, 50, has seen hundreds of engagement rings in all shapes and styles thanks to his nearly 20-year role on “The Bachelor” franchise, he stepped way out of the Bachelor box when it came to his own ring shopping time. There was no visit from longtime Bachelor jeweler Neil Lane. Instead, Harrison paid a visit to a jeweler friend to make a special request.

Lauren Zima Revealed the Special Thing Chris Harrison Did When Choosing Her Stunning Ring

Nearly three months after accepting Harrison’s proposal, Zima shared a photo on Instagram to give fans a close-up look at her ring. In addition to a full shot of the dazzling sparkler, the bride-to-be shared pics from the couple’s engagement photoshoot.

Zima captioned her ring reveal by telling fans that she waited so long to show a full photo because she didn’t have the final ring until now. She then described the “perfect” proposal from the television hosting veteran.

“He proposed with the main round stone on a simple band, and told me he’d chosen the diamond because it was timeless and beautiful and reminded him of me,” Zima wrote. “The stone is so stunning and seemingly flawless. Then, he said the rest was mine to design so that I could get exactly what I might want. In all, I got a beyond romantic proposal and the fun of designing the ring.”

Zima revealed that she chose to add a single baguette on either side of the main stone as a symbol of the couple’s “two worlds coming together into one.”

“What I’ll cherish more than anything is all the effort he put into making me feel loved and special in that moment, that whole weekend, and with this ring,” she wrote.

Zima also tagged Harrison’s friends at @mcclavejewelers in Thousand Oaks, California for creating the one-of-a-kind ring.

Before the update to the ring, a source for Us Weekly estimated that the sparkler was worth more than$100,000.

Chris Harrison proposed to Lauren Zima in October 2021

In October 2021, Harrison got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend of three years while they were visiting the Napa Valley wine country.

“I love you @laurenzima The next chapter starts now!” Harrison captioned a photo from the proposal.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the winery where Harrison popped the question holds special meaning for the couple ever since they celebrated Zima’s 33rd birthday there in 2019. At the time, she told her future fiancé that the site would be the perfect place for a proposal or wedding.

The upcoming wedding will be the second for both Harrison and Zima. The former “Bachelor” host was married to his college sweetheart, Gwen, for 19 years and had two children with her. Zima and her first husband, Charles McKeague, divorced in 2018, per Life & Style.

