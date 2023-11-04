Popular DWTS Pro Isn’t Ruling Out a Season 33 Return

A popular “Dancing With the Stars” pro may return for season 33.

During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories on October 30, 2023, Witney Carson said that she isn’t ruling out a return to the show.

“You guys are so sweet,” Carson responded to someone asking her about her future when it comes to the competition. “We have no idea. I miss it so much and we’ll just have to see where we are in our life next year. And hopefully it works out, but, we kind of live our lives by the seat of our pants, so, I don’t know, she added.

Carson chose to sit out season 32 of the show after giving birth to her second child, Je

t, in May 2023. She and husband Carson McAllister are also parents to son, Leo, who will be 3 in January 2024.

Here’s what you need to know:

Witney Carson Announced Her Decision Not to Participate on Season 32 on TikTok

Shortly before the season 32 cast was announced on “Good Morning America,” Carson took to TikTok to share that she wouldn’t be returning.

“I have a little announcement,” she said in a video titled “Love you guys” alongside a broken heart emoji on August 27, 2023. “This was not a decision that we took lightly at all. We definitely thought and prayed about it for a while. But we will not be doing ‘Dancing With the Stars’ this season,” she continued.

“As much as that pains me to say, I just felt very at peace with it. You guys know that family is the most important thing to me, and we just really felt that moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us,” she added.

Carson and McAllister relocated from Utah to Florida in June 2023. As they continue to adjust to life as a family of four in the Sunshine State, Carson seemed confident in her decision to put DWTS on the back burner — and she wasn’t the only female pro to do so.

Lindsay Arnold also decided that it was best for her family if she didn’t return to “Dancing With the Stars” this season. Arnold and her husband, Sam Cusick, welcomed their second daughter in May 2023.

Witney Carson Previously Hinted That She’d Like to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Carson’s decision not to return to season 32 of the competition show wasn’t something that she took lightly. In fact, in June 2023, she actually thought that she might return after giving birth to her second son.

During a May 2023 Q&A on her Instagram Stories, a fan asked Carson if she would be back for season 32. “Possibly,” Carson replied.

Fans have been hoping Carson will return to the ballroom in the future, though most understand that she’s making the best decision for her family.

Carson won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 19 alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who currently serves as the show’s host. On season 31, she danced with Wayne Brady and made it to the semi-finals. It was during that season that Carson found out that she was pregnant.

She shared the news on the November 14, 2022, episode of the show.

