Here’s What’s Going on Between Clare Crawley & Blake Monar

Clare Crawley and Blake Monar, a guy that she met on her season of “The Bachelorette,” have been hanging out lately, and it looks like the two are more than just friends. Although Blake was sent home week two, Clare is giving him another chance.

It’s unclear how long Clare and Blake have been hanging out, but Clare took the relationship public in early January, posting a video with Blake on her Instagram Stories. “Okay, so I know I haven’t shared this with you guys, but I’m on a special hair mission, and I have a partner in crime right now,” Crawley said in an IG video, filming the back of a guy she was with. “Any guesses who it is?” Crawley asked her followers. Many guessed it was Blake — and they were correct.

On January 9, 2022, Crawley uploaded a Reel that confirmed that was with Monar, and internet speculation about their relationship picked up intensity. The two have been together at least one time since that Reel was posted, and they do seem to be in the early stages of a romantic relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare & Blake Are Talking ‘Daily’

Clare split from her fiance Dale Moss in 2021, just before the holidays, according to People magazine. Although neither of them have actually addressed the breakup directly, Clare and Dale have clearly moved on — and have both been spotted hanging out with new people.

As far as how things are going for Clare, a source told Us Weekly that her relationship with Blake is “progressing” and that she talks to him “daily.”

“Their friendship has blossomed into something really special, and she’s letting it roll organically,” a source told the outlet. “Things are progressing between Clare and Blake since reuniting earlier this year. Even though they live in different states, they talk daily,” the source added.

Us Weekly’s source went on to say that Clare has already met Blake’s family. Those close to the couple believe that they really “bring out the best in each other.” The source also said that Clare’s friends feel that she’s “the happiest she’s ever been.”

Fans Have Mixed Feelings on Clare & Blake’s Romance

Clare is a bit of a veteran reality television star, as she has been on several “Bachelor” franchise shows. From meeting Juan Pablo Galavais to getting engaged to Benois Beausejour-Savard, Clare has certainly found a spark with more than one guy thanks to the show — and it looks like she’s giving in to Bachelor Nation again.

Clare has a fairly interesting base — people seem to either love her or hate her. In a Reddit thread about her new relationship with Blake, “Bachelor” fans either wished her the best, or predicted she would find herself in another failed relationship soon.

“I want her to be happy and in a secure relationship and I don’t get joy out of being a pessimist but… I can’t see them lasting,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Clare and Blake.

“I hope she is happy. Incidentally, I saw her last IG post and thought ‘happiness looks good on her,’ only to scroll down the comments and see everybody writing the exact same thing,” added another.

“I think they’d have a better chance if they kept it offline and off the tabloids,” a third person wrote.

