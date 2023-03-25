‘Bachelorette’ Lead Clare Crawley Shares Heartbreaking News With Fans

Former “Bachelorette” star Clare Crawley shared some sad news with fans on March 24, 2023. Her dog, Elbie, died suddenly, according to a post Crawley shared on her Instagram Stories.

“I can’t talk about this right now but last night my baby Elbie went to heaven,” Crawley wrote. “I’m going to take time off social for a bit,” she added.

Crawley is also a dog mom to a Golden Retriever named Honey. Both Honey and Elbie have made numerous appearances on Crawley’s Instagram feed over the years.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley’s Dogs Were With Her on ‘The Bachelorette’ & Elbie Was in Her Wedding

Crawley’s dogs are very much like kids to her and she’s often sharing posts about her fur babies. When she appeared on “The Bachelorette” in 2020, Crawley was able to bring her pups, Honey and Elbie, with her while she was filming. This was doable because Crawley filmed her season in a bubble; there wasn’t any travel involved due to the pandemic.

“Perks of filming in one location! • These two babies never left my side through all of the days in isolation when I was alone prior to filming,” she shared in an Instagram caption in October 2020.

“They give me happiness, peace, and unconditional love. What a gift it was when @chrisharrison and the producers from the @bacheloretteABC called letting me know that because we were glued to each other during quarantine, they were not going to let them leave my side during filming. It was the greatest gift ever,” she added.

Less than a year later, Crawley shared another photo of Elbie, asking for time to “stop.”

In 2023, Crawley tied the knot, exchanging vows with beau Ryan Dawkins. On March 13, 2023, Crawley shared a photo from her wedding. In the pic was Elbie.

“What’s a wedding without my fuzzy ring bearer,” Crawley captioned the snap. Crawley has shared a handful of photos from her special day. She announced her engagement in October 2022 on Instagram. The news came more than a year after she split from fiance Dale Moss, whom she met on her season of “The Bachelorette.”

Clare Crawley Mourned the Loss of Her Family’s Dog, Chela, in 2018

Shortly after Crawley lost her dad, her family adopted a Chihuahua named Chela. The pup lived 14 years with the Crawley family, but died in 2018.

“A month after my Dad passed away, my family and I were in the depths of heartbreak, and got this little furball to help ease the grief in some way. We named her Chela. Her name means to console, and that she did!” Crawley captioned an Instagram post in May 2018.

“For the last 14 years without fail. And although she was toothless, deaf, and mostly blind these last few years, this little 4lb old lady had so much spunk and life in her. Unfortunately yesterday sweet Chela went to heaven. One thing I know for sure, she will be greeted with open arms up there by the person who led her into our lives in the first place,” her caption continued.

