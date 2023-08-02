‘Bachelorette’ Shares Big Baby Update With Gender Reveal

Bachelor Nation star Clare Crawley recently surprised fans by revealing she was expecting her first baby with her new husband, Ryan Dawkins. The couple quietly got married in February, and now they have their first child together on the way. Crawley just shared a gender reveal, and fans are gushing over the exciting news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley & Ryan Dawkins Are Expecting a Girl

On July 31, the former “Bachelorette” shared a video on her Instagram page. The video showed a cake covered in white frosting that sat on a wooden board atop a table covered with a white tablecloth.

As the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” played, a knife slowly cut a piece of the cake. When the single piece was pulled away, it revealed the cake was a bright pink color. Dawkins and Crawley are expecting a baby girl.

Dawkins is already the father to two daughters from his previous marriage. As People detailed, during an October 2022 string of Instagram Stories, Dawkins admitted his two pre-teen daughters were “completely obsessed” with Crawley. He added, “They love you so much.”

While Dawkins’ Instagram page is set to private, his bio starts out by noting he is a “Girl Dad X 👭.” Given Crawley’s big gender reveal, it seems Dawkins will likely soon change that to show three girls instead of two, making him a girl dad through and through.

Crawley Noted The Gender Was Not Necessarily a Surprise to Her

In the caption of her gender reveal Instagram post, “The Bachelorette” star shared some additional details. “For the last 10 years I’ve had the same dream over and over. The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life.” Crawley added the dreams always included “All the beautiful details down to the gender and name.”

As a result of that recurring dream, Crawley explained, “So this special moment was not a surprise for me!” She also noted the cake was “homemade with love by us.” Crawley did not reveal the name she always heard in her dreams, but it sounds as if that is what she and Dawkins plan to use for their daughter when she arrives.

Dawkins commented, “Girl Dad 🙋‍♂️❤️,” and Crawley responded, “How do I pin this 🥹❤️.” Several “Bachelorette” fans responded with instructions on how she could pin that comment from her husband, and someone else gushed, “Okay, I have tears in my eyes! This was THE best comment.”

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti noted, “Ahhh I would have expected nothing else! You are meant to be a girl mom!”

“CONGRATULATIONS! Oh Clare! You have so many people celebrating this moment with you!!! We are all so happy to see your dreams come true!” wrote a fan.

“I’m so very happy for you! You deserve such an amazing life, and this is just the beginning. That little girl is a lucky child to have you as her mom,” added another.

Another comment on “The Bachelorette” star’s post read, “You’re so meant to be a girl mom! So happy for you.”