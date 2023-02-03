PHOTOS: ‘Bachelorette’ Star’s Wedding Surprise Elates Fans

A former “Bachelorette” star has finally found her happily ever after a handful of false starts. Clare Crawley’s road to wedding bells was not an easy one, even after she found her Mr. Right in Ryan Dawkins. Despite all the challenges she navigated, the former “Bachelor in Paradise” star just got married, and “Bachelor Nation” is thrilled for her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Married Ryan Dawkins

On February 2, Crawley shared a trio of photos on her Instagram page, revealing the news. She captioned the post simply, “Mr. And Mrs. Dawkins!” The first photo showed the newlyweds standing in front of a vintage car, looking at one another. Dawkins wore sneakers and a suit, while the former “Bachelorette” wore a form-fitting gown and veil. The second photo featured Crawley stepping out of the car, holding her bridal bouquet, and the third snapshot showed the bride and groom embracing with their eyes closed and faces close to one another.

The wedding took place in Sacramento, California on February 1, according to People. Crawley and Dawkins’ romance seemed to be a whirlwind to many “Bachelorette” fans, as they kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. Once Crawley went Instagram official with Dawkins in September 2022, the pair was clearly ready to take big steps forward in their relationship. Dawkins surprised Crawley with a romantic proposal in October and she had hinted her wedding day would come sooner rather than later. Just days before the wedding, she revealed someone had stolen her original bridal gown while she and her fiance were out of town. Luckily, Crawley quickly found a replacement gown via Flares Bridal and it appears the rest of her wedding went off without a hitch.

Supporters Gushed Over Crawley & Her Exciting Wedding News

Crawley told People the wedding day was the “happiest day of my life hands down,” and admitted, “If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life… I wouldn’t change a thing!” Both fans and “Bachelor Nation” personalities flooded Crawley’s Instagram post with love and notes of congratulations.

“You look stunning clare!! So happy for your ever after!” gushed fellow former “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams.

“Clare!!!!! Soooo beautiful and so happy for you both!!!!!” added the “OG” star of “The Bachelorette” franchise Trista Sutter.

“DEAD. OMG. BABE!!!!!!” Michelle Money commented, incorporating a string of red-heart emojis into her note. Others like Ben Higgins, Bryan Abasolo, DeAnna Stagliano, Haley Ferguson, Hannah Brown, Rachel Recchia, and many more added comments as well. Crawley’s wedding news was shared in “The Bachelor” Reddit sub too, and fans were just as happy for the former “Bachelorette” there.

“Omg that dress specifically on her is to die for,” one Redditor declared.

“I am so happy for her! She looks stunning and I’m just so glad she finally found her person,” added another.

“Ugh I love her. I’m so happy for her. There are few people in the franchise whose happiness I’ve genuinely rooted for the way I have for Clare,” someone else detailed.

Prior to connecting with Hawkins, Crawley was engaged to Dale Moss from her season of “The Bachelorette.” Before that, she was briefly engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard after “The Bachelor Winter Games.”