See Who Called Clayton Echard a ‘Raging As*****’

One former “Bachelor in Paradise” contestant had some harsh words for Clayton Echard after the wild fantasy suite controversy with Susie Evans.

On the March 8 episode of the “Bachelor,” there were major fireworks between Evans and Clayton Echard. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers! To boil it down, she was upset he had sex with other women in the overnight dates. Echard tried to twist it on Evans, with some accusing him of gaslighting her.





Clayton Echard Sends Susie Home – The Bachelor Bachelor Clayton Echard told Susie he was in love with her on their Fantasy Suite date. But with an engagement coming up soon, Susie wanted to know if Clayton had expressed love for the other women, or if he'd slept with them. When he said that he had, the situation changed quickly, with Clayton feeling… 2022-03-09T06:00:14Z

Tanner Tolbert is well known for his turns as a contestant on “The Bachelorette,” as well as his time on “Bachelor in Paradise,” where he found love with now-wife Jade Roper.

Tolbert Said ‘Mean Clayton’ Is ‘Way Better TV’

Just finished tonight’s episode of #TheBachelor and holy shit… Clayton went from the nice (although boring) guy ALL season long to a raging asshole right before our eyes 😂 — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) March 9, 2022

Tolbert tweeted his reaction to the Echard-Evans controversy, writing, “fwiw… mean Clayton is way better TV than nice Clayton #TheBachelor.”

He wrote, “Just finished tonight’s episode of #TheBachelor and holy sh**… Clayton went from the nice (although boring) guy ALL season long to a raging as**** right before our eyes.” More than 6,000 people liked the tweet.

Tolbert fills his Instagram page with photos showing him with wife, Jade Roper, and their three children.

Echard Was Upset When Evans Pressed Him About Having Sex With Other Women

after tonight’s episode I would like claire to vet all bachelor prospects bc she KNEW #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/x6prodDh1X — Cait (@caitlinc118) March 9, 2022

On the overnight date, Evans pressed Echard on whether he had sex with the other two women left on the show, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. Both women were also finalists, and they had overnight dates before Evans. That was part of the problem, likely: She was last.

She didn’t like the answer.

Some people accused Echard of “gaslighting” Evans, pointing out it was International Women’s Day. Some people felt she was well in her rights to be upset that Echard had sex with the other two women; other people felt that she should have recognized she was on a show where the entire concept was dating multiple people at once.

Echard Told Evans He Was ‘Most’ in Love With Her

NOT CLAYTON SAYING THE EXACT SAME THING TO GABBY THATS HE SAID TO RACHEL. VERBATIM. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/yFNYIV83WA — MAMA YA NO SE CALLA 🇨🇦🇩🇿 (@FaciMouna) March 9, 2022

During the show, Evans said, “I can see myself getting engaged to this man, I can see myself having a family with him. But I’m hoping that he takes, like, physical intimacy as seriously as I do. … If I find out that he’s falling in love with other women or that he has become physically intimate with another woman, that would be devastating.”

Echard told Evans he was “most” in love with her, but she expressed that she wouldn’t be able to get over it if he slept with other women.

Clayton’s the type of guy to bang the stripper at his bachelor party the night before the wedding. #thebachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/QeqC1Lz1qj — BitchBettaHaveMyMoney (@Paymiwa_Chuomi) March 9, 2022

Echard then blew up at Evans, asking her to leave the show and saying, “You just dropped a bombshell on me, and I don’t agree with it at all how you went about it. I think it’s BS…I really did love you.”

Susie girl. It’s never asking too much. Your standards are never too high. The one for you will rise to meet your standards. #bachelor #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/vQk0Yv26zG — Kailey Marie (@Kaiil120) March 9, 2022

Me when my parents would forget to pick me up from school #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/qRPWAUWZsV — Courtney❤️‍🔥 (@CourtneyMenig) March 9, 2022

Host Jesse Palmer spoke to Glamour Magazine about the job and how “wild” the Women Tell All got. He said,

I don’t know where I am right now. What’s crazy is I’ve done this before as the Bachelor. I was there, and I remember that seat being hot, but not like tonight. I wasn’t prepared for how wild it was going to get. It was insanity at times. I also had no idea it was this long of a day, really. Watching them all these years, I thought, Two-hour show, no problem. Just rip through those interviews. Now I have a whole newfound appreciation for this. Women Tell All is no joke.

