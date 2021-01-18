Who Is Cynthia Rowley’s Daughter Gigi Clementine Powers?

Gigi Clementine Powers is the daughter of acclaimed fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and her art dealer husband, Bill Powers. In just a few days, on January 27, she will celebrate her milestone sixteenth birthday.

Described in The Glow as “a boisterous spirit” compared to her older sister Kit Keenan’s “old soul.”

Keenan is currently a contestant vying for Matt James’ heart on season 25 of The Bachelor. While Keenan’s social media following is growing by the day, Powers maintains a relatively low profile compared to her famous relatives.

Here’s what you need to know:

Powers Is a New York Native

Given her sister’s status as a “born-and-raised New Yorker,” it is clear Powers too is a child of the city. She currently lives with Keenan and her parents “in the heart of the West Village,” according to the fashion entrepreneur’s ABC profile.

When she was just six years old, she told The Glow, her favorite thing about the city is that “The city is so big and there are so many parks.”

Though the family does hit the road or air as the case may be, to pursue their passion for travel. Their adventures are often documented online, whether in Egypt, Senegal or Hawaii.

The Family’s Favorite Summer Tradition is Surfing

During an interview with Refinery 29, Rowley and Keenan opened up about their family’s affinity for surfing.

They go surfing “as much as possible,” Rowley told the publication. “As a family, we all four go out. It’s so much fun, and our friends are all out in the water.”

While speaking with Modern Luxury Beach Magazine in 2018, Powers admitted to living in wetsuits while at their Montauk home and spending “all day in the water.”

Art Is a Major Aspect of Her Life

Given her dad’s career in the art industry, it is not surprising that art has been a major aspect of her life since the day she was born.

“My water broke [during her second pregnancy] at the Studio Museum in Harlem, at the Lamar Peterson opening in 2005,” her mother told The New York Times.

“It’s just part of what we do,” said Rowley, who studied fine art at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. “Then, of course, the kids grow up going to galleries. Our daughter Gigi said, ‘Art is ruining my life!’ — because she has to do so many art things. But she’ll come out of it and be happy she knows as much as she does.”

Powers Described Herself as ‘Not Really Fashion-Obsessed’

While speaking with Modern Luxury Beach Magazine in 2018, Powers said, “I’m not really fashion-obsessed. In the summer, I live in a wetsuit, and for school, it’s leggings and a cool T-shirt.”

Luckily for her, that year Keenan launched a line of t-shirts and sweatshirts under her own label, KIT. The company seeks to bring contemporary art to younger generations through wearable works.

When asked to pick a favorite piece from The Bachelor star’s collection, she said, “Don’t I have to say they’re all my favorites? I’ll probably live in the new skull bunny hoodie all winter long.”

