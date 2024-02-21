Daisy Kent Responds to Fan Comment About Her Voice

“Bachelor” contestant Daisy Kent is speaking out about her voice in response to a negative comment she received on Instagram.

Kent responded to an Instagram comment that read, “How can yall listen to that vocal fry.”

Kent has been open on the show about her hearing challenges and showed “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei the cochlear implant that she wears, allowing her to hear.

“Going on #thebachelor was hard for me bc I knew not everyone would react to me with kindness & understanding,” Kent said.

In the Instagram Post, Daisy Kent Wrote, ‘These Comments Do Hurt Because I am Human’

In an Instagram caption and video, Kent explained her reaction to the negative comment and gave more details about her cochlear implant and voice.

“I’m very thankful for the large amount of people who have uplifted me. My voice is not something I can always tell & these comments do hurt because I am human,” she wrote. “Overall, they remind me how proud I should be for doing something & sharing a vulnerable part of me.”

Kent said she is uplifted by the fact that other people have been inspired by her story.

“They remind me that the dm I get from a 15 year old girl telling me that me being on #thebachelor gave her more confidence, inspired her, and made her feel less alone matters more than the people like this who try to bring down something I have worked so hard to build up within myself. Reminder to be kind 💛,” she wrote.

Daisy Kent Says It’s ‘Sad’ That People Write Negative Comments on Instagram

In the video with the post, Kent spoke about how disappointing it is to get cruel comments on social media.

“it is sad.” she said about the negativity. According to Kent, getting a cochlear implant hurt her confidence at first.

However, Kent said producers were supportive on “The Bachelor,” which helped her get over that. She said it’s unfortunate that people online made her question how she speaks because it’s made her self-conscious about her voice again.

She said she is “getting a lot of mean comments” in general on social media especially from people with fake user names or fake profile pages. She said, “I know I don’t have to explain myself, but I do have a cochlear implant.” She said she’s not always sure how she’s talking because of the cochlear implant, which makes it hard to know how loud her voice is, and things like that.

Kent has opened up to Graziadei and in previous interviews about her Lyme’s Disease diagnosis. She is from Minnesota.

“We pulled the tick off but noticed we didn’t get it all, so we took her to the doctor,” said Kent’s father, Brandon Kent, to Patriot News MN. “From there, we never gave it another thought,” he told Patriot News MN. According to the site, after Daisy Kent became ill, a medicine man in Wisconsin first diagnosed her with Lyme’s disease, a diagnosis later confirmed by physicians.

