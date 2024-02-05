Daisy Kent’s Family: Meet Her Parents Julie & Brandon Kent of Becker, Minnesota

“Bachelor” contestant Daisy Kent is the daughter of parents Julie and Brandon Kent, who live in Becker, Minnesota.

That’s according to the site Patriot News MN, which ran a profile story on Kent.

Kent’s biography – her hearing challenges, resiliency, and her childhood growing up on a Christmas tree farm – have been a central part of “Bachelor” Joey Graziadei’s season so far. Graziadei seemed moved by Kent’s story about surviving Lyme’s disease and regaining her hearing through a cochlear implant when they had a one-on-one date.

“She comes from a big, loving family, and her parents’ 30-plus-year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself,” Kent’s “Bachelor” bio says.

Here’s what you need to know about Kent’s parents and family:

Daisy Kent’s Father Brandon Kent Has Discussed Her Lyme’s Disease Diagnosis

According to Patriot News MN, Kent also has four siblings. Their names are Milan, Josephine, Adeline and Harrison.

The site reported that Kent and her siblings grew up “in a bucolic setting of rural Becker,” in Minnesota, and “basking in the idyllic, woodsy backyards of her family home in search of adventure and excitement.” Becker is a town of fewer than 5,000 people located about an hour from Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Daisy’s father Brandon Kent told the site about finding wood ticks on Kent’s body. “We pulled the tick off but noticed we didn’t get it all, so we took her to the doctor,” said Brandon Kent to Patriot News MN. “From there, we never gave it another thought,” he told Patriot News MN. According to the site, after Daisy Kent became ill, a medicine man in Wisconsin first diagnosed her with Lyme’s disease, a diagnosis later confirmed by physicians.

“All this was so emotionally and physically exhausting for Daisy as well as the rest of us in the family,” Brandon Kent told Patriot News. “They began treating her for Lyme’s but it still wasn’t getting the results we had hoped.”

Daisy Kent’s father has an Instagram page, but he only has a couple posts on it, including one showing people bowling. Her brother Milan is also on Instagram, where his page focuses on his wife and new baby.

Patriot News MN reported that Kent was attending college in San Diego, California, when she decided to try out for “The Bachelor.”

Daisy Kent Has Called Her Father, Brandon Kent, Her ‘Best Friend’

On Instagram, Kent called her father her best friend. “My best friend, happy Father’s Day I love you!” she wrote along with a photo showing her with her father on a beach.

She also posted a photo with her grandfather, writing, “and happy Father’s Day to my wonderful grandpa. I would be lost without your guidance and love.”

On another Father’s Day, she wrote of her dad, “Happy Father’s Day to the most understanding and loving person I know. I’ve been blessed with the best ❤️”

Kent has also posted photos with her siblings.

In addition, Kent posted a photo showing her hugging her mom, Julie Kent.

With one photo of her siblings, she wrote that she loved “them all unconditionally.”

