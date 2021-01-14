Dale Moss Just Revealed the Real Reason He Went on ‘The Bachelorette’

Dale Moss has just revealed the real reason that he went on The Bachelorette. In an interview on the Raising the Bar with Alli and Adrian podcast, Moss shared some new details about his decision to join the cast of the latest reality television dating show.

Interestingly, Moss revealed that he was nominated by someone, but he kept turning down the opportunity. He shared that his desire to meet Clare Crawley was what made him commit.

“Now, I could have never planned what happened because I was nominated. I never actually signed up. And I turned it down over, and over, and over again. And I actually finally committed to it four days before everyone was supposed to leave for the show. And the only reason I committed to it was because Clare was announced as Bachelorette at that time,” he explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss Said That Once He Saw Clare Crawley on ‘Good Morning America’ He Felt Like He Had to Meet Her

Moss was hesitant to join a reality television show to find love. However, once he watched Crawley’s interview on Good Morning America (above), his decision was pretty easy.

“She was so confident and passionate about it. And I know that she had been through this before, but I felt by watching her that this was her time and she was exactly where she was meant to be,” he told Alli and Adrian.

This, of course, isn’t the first time that love seemed to blossom before the show started filming. Fans may remember something similar happening when Shawn Booth decided to join the cast of The Bachelorette to meet Kaitlyn Bristowe. He previously said that he watched her on The Bachelor, and, when she got her heart broken, he vowed to meet her. He felt some kind of connection even before the two had met.

Booth and Bristowe ended up getting engaged on the show. And while they didn’t make it to the altar, fans really enjoyed watching their love story unfold.

It Has Been Rumored That Moss & Crawley Connected Before Filming ‘The Bachelorette’

There was a lot of speculation surrounding Moss and Crawley’s relationship, mainly because things seemed to move abnormally fast — even for The Bachelorette. On night one, Crawley said that she felt like she had “met her husband,” after just spending a short amount of time with Moss.

The couple’s relationship only blossomed from there. Crawley eventually got to a point where she didn’t want to spend time with anyone else. From then forward, it became evident that she was head over heels for Moss, and continuing on with the season as planned just wasn’t going to work.

According to Entertainment Tonight, several fans were skeptical about Crawley and Moss’ connection. However, the couple maintains that they did not talk before meeting on night one.

“For me personally, there is no explanation needed. I’ve never been afraid of commitment. And when I met Clare, I knew I was all in. She lights a fire in me that I was missing for so long,” Moss told People Magazine back in November.

