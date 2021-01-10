Clare Crawley’s Hits Her Head When Jumping into Dale Moss’ Arms: Video

Clare Crawley could have gotten a concussion after she banged her head on the ceiling while being lifted up by her fiance, Dale Moss. The former Bachelorette leapt into the arms of her man, who picked her up, lifting her a bit too high.

In was meant to be a super cute, fun moment for the couple, Crawley ended up getting hurt. Someone was filming as a denim-clad Crawley jumped into the hands of her awaiting fiance, but what happened next was most certainly not planned.

“I’m fine, I’m fine,” she captioned the Instagram video, posting it first to her Reels and then to her main page. She even managed to put it in slow-motion so fans could better see the moment of impact.

You can check out the video below.

Moss instantly hugged Crawley, and cradled her head. When he put her down, she dramatically fell to the ground as a joke. She did not appear to be severely injured, though the thump was fairly loud, and likely was painful.

Right after, Crawley accused Moss of doing it on purpose, slapping him across the chest. He, of course, denied such, saying he’d never do that intentionally.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Asked Fans if She Could Have a Concussion & Many Encouraged Her to Go to the Emergency Room

After posting the video to her Reels, Crawley asked her fans how she would know if she had a concussion.

“OK, well I definitely shouldn’t have read my DMs,” Crawley said in a video later on. “I feel like it is one step away from WebMD in there, and people are telling me I shouldn’t be falling asleep, I need to go to the ER. I’m just… what?” Crawley added with a laugh.

“In all fairness, I asked you guys, and you answered, which I appreciate. But I’m a hypochondriac, so it’s like, ‘Do I need to go to the ER?’ Don’t answer that,” she added.

The CDC Defines a Concussion as a ‘Mild Form of Traumatic Brain Injury’

According to the CDC, “a concussion is a mild form of traumatic brain injury (TBI) caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head. Concussions can also occur from a fall or a blow to the body that causes the head to move rapidly back and forth.”

Bumping one’s head in the manner that Crawley did could certainly cause a concussion. There are several tests that can be done by a doctor to determine whether or not a person has suffered a concussion. The treatment, however, is fairly simple. A patient with a concussion should make sure to rest. Limiting physical activities is also encouraged, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It’s unknown if Crawley decided to go get checked out later in the night or early on Sunday morning. She hasn’t updated her followers since. However, it’s safe to say that things are going okay; Moss took to his Instagram stories a short time ago to share a photo of Bloody Mary fixings and a blender.

READ NEXT: Brendan Morais Appears to Be Done With the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise