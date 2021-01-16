Dale Moss Returns to Instagram Amid Clare Crawley Split Rumors

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley split rumors have hit a fever pitch this weekend, especially since neither Moss nor Crawley have spoken out on the matter. The two got engaged last summer while filming The Bachelorette, but their relationship may already be over.

As previously reported by Heavy, rumors started to circulate after a Bachelor fan page posted some interesting “scoop” on Instagram. As the story goes, something supposedly happened between Crawley and Moss’ cousin that caused both of them to unfollow one another on Instagram. Moss’ cousin also posted something curious on Instagram — a screenshot of the song “Thank God for the Trap” by Larry June — and later deleted it.

While it’s unclear what may or may not have happened, fans have been talking about a Moss/Crawley split all week — and Crawley has been radio silent on social media. Moss returned to Instagram on Friday, posting nothing about Crawley. On Saturday morning, he posted a Boomerang that will only give further life to the breakup chatter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dale Moss Just Posted a Boomerang With the Caption ‘New Day’ & Appeared to Be in New York

On Friday, Moss posted a few videos to his Instagram stories, but Crawley was no where to be seen. Moss looked to be in good spirits as he hung out with some of his guy friends. He made no mention of Crawley — or the split rumors.

On Saturday morning, Moss posted to his Instagram stories again, this time uploading a Boomerang of himself. He appeared to be riding in the backseat of a livery vehicle, wearing a mask and a coat while he looked out the window. Based on his surroundings, it looks like he is in New York City. His caption, however, was a bit odd.

“New day…” he wrote over the snap.

Meanwhile, Crawley’s last Instagram post was uploaded a few days ago, when she went to visit her mom. She hasn’t posted anything since. She and Moss also have not “liked” or commented on each other’s recent posts. It has been six days since Crawley commented on one of Moss’ Instagram photos, leaving two heart-eye emoji on the photo above.

Neither Dale Moss nor Clare Crawley Have Removed Photos of One Another From Instagram… yet

A few Bachelor fan pages have posted that comments made by Crawley and Moss have been deleted from various posts, but Heavy cannot confirm whether or not this information is true. There has also been a report that Crawley deleted the most recent photo of herself and Moss from her Instagram.

For the most part, however, a simple scroll through Moss’ and Crawley’s respective Instagram accounts will show photos and videos of a happy couple.

Interestingly, however, Moss went from sharing photos of himself with Crawley fairly frequently to not at all. In fact, the past four posts on his Instagram account, dating back to January 6, don’t feature Crawley at all. Crawley’s most recent post of she and Moss together was posted on January 10.

If the couple has split, one may expect to see those photos disappear, as it how the story goes when two people go their separate ways.

