Demi Burnett Undergoes Psychological Evaluation Weeks After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Demi Burnett has undergone a psychological evaluation just weeks after returning from Mexico. The reality star first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” and was later invited to join the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Without going into much detail about why Burnett sought the advice of a professional, the reality star took to Instagram to share the news that she is autistic.

“There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism. I encourage you to be open minded and accepting,” she wrote, adding, “All I want is to have a better quality of life.”

News of Burnett’s diagnosis comes on the heels of her admitting that she was going through something and trying to figure it out.

“This is gunna be the hardest thing to ever post and I’m so embarrassed but imma be real. My ego is livid. Happy New Year this is me 24/7 I’m not doing anything to envy I’m not ‘happy,’ I’m not social. I’m constantly thinking and crying and trying to figure everything out,” she wrote in the caption of a now-deleted Instagram post (via Us Weekly).

“Countless hours blaming myself for everything that’s caused pain. I haven’t had a sip of alcohol in 5 months. I’m talking to a psychiatrist on Monday. I’m having an emotional breakdown every few hours. I’m feeling pretty s—t/overwhelmed most of the time. BUT I KNOW I AM GROWING EVEN IF IT HURTS IT IS WORTH IT,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burnett Plans to Share More of Her Story at a Later Time

Although Burnett didn’t go into detail about her diagnosis, she wanted to share the news with her followers. In addition, she shared some memes that she thought “might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person.”

Burnett explained that she will be sharing more about her personal story at a later time.

“I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way. I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren’t alone. It can get better! And most importantly it isn’t your fault,” Burnett’s caption read.

Burnett Received a Great Deal of Support From Her Instagram Followers

Shortly after Burnett shared her diagnosis, she received plenty of love and support from Bachelor Nation and from her friends and followers.

“I love you so much. I’m so proud of you. You’re the most amazing person ever,” Maurissa Gunn, who also starred on “Bachelor in Paradise,” wrote.

“So proud of you always being so brave and strong. A real ass person and that’s why I love you,” Onyeka Ehie added.

“Love u. how open and candid you are is so inspiring,” Cassie Randolph, who ended up winning Underwood’s season, commented.

“Go easy in these early days.. being autistic brings incredible strengths including feeling everything intensely.having a context for how you feel /are different is huge in being able to self advocate. Go well. Be you,” one fan wrote.

“Well, now I know why you’re the only person who I’ve ever liked on the bachelor franchise. You’ve always made more sense to me. Thank you for sharing and being so open,” another person added.

