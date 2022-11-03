‘Bachelorette’ Star Details Son’s Scary Injury

Every parent knows it can be scary seeing their child get hurt, and a former “Bachelorette” star recently went through that very experience. Desiree Hartsock Siegfried took to Instagram recently to recount her experience, and she gave her husband, Chris Siegfried, a lot of credit for keeping everything under control.

Here’s what you need to know:

Desiree Hartsock Siegfried’s Son Zander Was Taken to the Hospital

On November 2, the former “Bachelorette” shared the details of the scary incident on her Instagram page. The photo she shared showed just Desiree and Chris, and they were sitting in front of a background of hay bales and pumpkins. The couple rarely shares photos of their sons, Asher and Zander, whom People noted they welcomed in October 2016 and January 2019.

Desiree explained that the family was hosting a community carnival over the weekend, and their younger son Zander gave them “a pretty terrible scare.” She wrote, “his eyes met a spinning carnival wheel,” and there was apparently quite a bit of blood as a result of the injury. The “Bachelorette” star explained, “Chris just grabs him and takes off for [the] hospital while I just collapse into an emotional puddle.” Desiree noted she thinks mothers often expect they will stay calm in this type of situation, and know “Gods got it.” In reality, however, things can play out quite differently. “But when a piece of you is hurt, your heart breaks too and no words can describe the longing you have to want to make it all better.” She went on to share she was thankful Chris “can stay so calm and collected in those times and be the rock we need!”

Zander Is Doing Well After the Accident

Desiree also shared she was “grateful for the community of faithful friends who helped pray me and my baby through it.” Initially, when the young boy saw the doctor at the hospital, Zander’s eye was swollen and he had scratches on and above his eye. Several hours after arriving at the hospital, the “Bachelorette” star explained, Zander was seen by a specialist, and “they couldn’t find any scratches or anything wrong in his eyes. Praise God!” She ended the caption of her post by mentioning she hoped everybody could “look at our loved ones and make each and every moment count,” and avoid taking anything for granted.

Nearly 15,000 people “liked” Desiree’s post to show their support, and she received over 200 encouraging comments too. Some recounted similar experiences they had navigated with their own children, and many incorporated words of faith much as Desiree did.

“God knew what He was doing when He brought you two together,” commented one supporter.

“You 2 make a great team,” added another.

“This is exactly how our family unit would operate. I’m so sorry for the horrid scare, I can’t imagine! So happy for the good ending though!” someone else shared.

“So frightening!! Nothing worse than your kids hurting. You are blessed to have a calm husband. So happy he’s ok!” read another supportive note.