‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 6

“The Bachelor” is bouncing back from Zach Shallcross’ bout with COVID-19.

The 26-year-old had a tumultuous week in England, only going on one date during his entire stay. As viewers saw, after taking Gabi Elnicki on a date fit for royalty, he tested positive for the coronavirus. Despite a digital cocktail party and rose ceremony, he declared in the episode, “This week was robbed.”

In the end, he sent two women packing: Kylee Russell and Mercedes Northup.

This season’s top nine finalists, still vying for Shallcross’ heart, are:

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

Ariel Frenkel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, New York

Brooklyn Willie, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Oklahoma

Charity Lawson, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Greer Blitzer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

Katherine Izzo, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida

Shallcross and his remaining contestants pack their bags, headed to a new European city. What historic city will they tour? Who will Shallcross invite on one-on-one dates? Who will say their goodbyes? Here is what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross & His Contestants Head to Estonia

After their disappointing week in London, Shallcross and his remaining nine women head to the “historic city of Tallinn, Estonia,” ABC revealed in a press release.

When discussing the city with host Jesse Palmer in an Instagram clip, he says, “I love it. It’s just beautiful here.”

This week will see the California native go on two one-on-one dates and one group date. Before setting off, a clip on Instagram shows Shallcross breaking down his feelings for the remaining contestants with Palmer.

“I mean, with Kaity, everything is going like incredibly well,” the technology executive explained. “Brooklyn in a straight shooter; straight to the point and I like it. Kat is someone that I just naturally get excited and the butterflies when I’m near her. And with Gabi, there’s something really strong there. Aly’s great, and this week is figuring out like how much farther our relationship can go. Ariel is intriguing. Jess, I mean, there was something there. She caught my eye from right out the gate. With Charity, everything leading up to this point, it’s been great.”

Bachelor Nation quickly noticed one woman was missing from his remarks. As one fan commented, “Where is Greer ?”

Charity Lawson Finally Goes on Her 1-on-1

Charity Lawson is finally going on her one-on-one date, ABC revealed in an Instagram video. As the date card read, “Charity, let’s make up for lost time. Zach.”

The 26-year-old was supposed to be Shallcross’ final date in England before his coronavirus prognosis derailed their plans.

“I’m still obviously on his mind,” Lawson explains in a confessional. “It really feels good to know he wants this one-on-one just as much as I do.”

“First up, Zach takes one special woman on a romantic horse-drawn carriage ride and participates in a friendly local competition to test the strength of their connection, literally,” ABC teased in the episode description.

Based on images ABC released of their date, the duo appear to stop for drinks, visit a chocolate shop and participate in a foot race with Lawson slung over Shallcross’ shoulder.

Based on Reality Steve’s reports, Lawson receives the group date rose.

She is a child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia.

“The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose,” according to her ABC profile. “Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives. Now, she is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others! Charity hopes her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals.”

Zach Shallcross Enjoys a Magical Group Date

Shallcross invites seven of his contestants on a magical group date.

According to the episode description, “The next day, an Estonia witch works her magic to help Zach find love.” As Gabi Elnicki explains in a clip on Instagram, “She helps eliminate negative people.”

And the date has its fair share of negativity. As ABC teased in a press release, “tensions rise when one woman’s insecurities bubble up the surface.”

The woman in question remains to be seen, but there are two likely candidates: Katherine Izzo and Jess Girod.

Before Lawson left on her date, Izzo “annoyed” her fellow contestants when she pulled Shallcross aside for a quick kiss in the hallway, ABC revealed in a clip on Instagram. But, according to Reality Steve, Girod is sent home early because of a lack of connection.

The group date participants are:

Ariel Frenkel Enjoys a ‘Steamy’ 1-on-1 Date With Zach Shallcross

Ariel Frenkel joins Shallcross for a “steamy” one-on-one date, ABC teases in a press release.

“I’m so excited to spend the entire day with Zach,” she says in a clip on Instagram. “It’s been a week since I’ve seen him, so I’m hoping that we can still kind of continue exactly where we left off.” Frenkel adds in the clip that he makes her feel “comfortable.”

Shallcross explains to Frenkel in a clip that they are going to enjoy a “spa day,” but as ABC revealed in the episode description, it is actually a “nude sauna retreat.”

“Saunas are a sacred place here in Estonia,” a woman explains to the duo in an Instagram clip. “We go there to cleanse our bodies, our minds, our spirits and really purify our souls.”

While the pair dons bathing suits in the sauna, the video shows their surprised reactions when an older nude couple joins them. In another clip, the nude couple follows Shallcross and Frenkel into a hot tub.

Frenkel receives the date rose, based on this week’s eliminations.

She is a 28-year-old marketing executive from New York City. Frenkel “is adventurous, sophisticated, unapologetically herself and is looking for a man who can match her energy!” according to her ABC profile. “Ariel comes from a big, loving Ukrainian family and is looking to find love like her parents have.”

Zach Shallcross Narrows His Contestant Down to 7

Shallcross will narrow his remaining contestants down to just seven women. According to Reality Steve, he says goodbye to:

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Florida

Aly Jacobs, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Georgia

As the blogger explained, Girod “either self eliminates or Zach send her home pre-rose ceremony due to lack of connection/her complaining she didn’t get a 1-on-1 yet.”

Shallcross and his remaining seven contestants are heading to Budapest, Hungary in episode 7, Reality Steve reported.

