Reality Steve Shares New Details About Erich Schwer’s Relationship With Amanda Kaylor

The finale of “The Bachelorette” is less than one week away and some new information about Gabby Windey’s season pick has been revealed.

On September 14, 2022, the Instagram fan account BachelorNation.Scoop shared some screenshots of text messages between a woman and Erich Schwer — Windey’s beau. The messages indicate that Schwer broke things off with Amanda in March 2022 after getting picked to be on “The Bachelorette.”

Schwer basically told his then-girlfriend that he wanted to go on the show to change the course of his life, though admitted he wasn’t doing it to find love. He asked Amanda to wait for him, but she said no.

Shortly after these messages were shared online, Reality Steve got on a call with Amanda Kaylor. He said he had been hearing rumblings about an ex-girlfriend coming forward, but she never had… until now.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwer & Kaylor Met on Hinge in January & Spent Time With Her Son

On his podcast, Reality Steve said that he contacted the woman and asked to get on a call with her. He said that he wanted to work out some of the timeline details.

Kaylor told Reality Steve that she met Schwer on Hinge in January. “They hit it off and started dating. And essentially what she told me was, ‘look, I understand it was only a two-and-a-half month relationship. But it was very fast.'”

Kaylor has a 2-year-old son who had met Schwer. She told Reality Steve that they spent “every single day” in March 2022 together. Later on in the podcast, Steve pointed out that Kaylor and her son had spent more time with Schwer than Windey had.

Schwer broke things off with Kaylor once he learned that he was going to be on “The Bachelorette.” He auditioned for the show and went through the entire casting process before telling Kaylor anything about it, she told Reality Steve.

Two days before he left for filming, Schwer sent Kaylor “two dozen white roses,” according to Reality Steve. “He expected her to be cool with it,” the spoiler king said.

Schwer Texted Kaylor After Getting Back From Filming

After getting back from filming “The Bachelorette,” Schwer sent Kaylor a text. He told her that he thought about her “all the time” and that he was really sorry for how things went down.

Reality Steve asked Kaylor if she’d heard from Schwer outside of that one text and she said no.

“I said that sounds like manipulation on his part, where he just doesn’t want you to go to the press with this,” Reality Steve said. He went on to say that Schwer’s behavior is “shady.”

Reality Steve went on to say that he “doesn’t know” if Schwer gave Windey a “heads up on this.” He also doesn’t know if the two are still together after this news came out.

“If I was Gabby, I’d want to know this,” he said. “Does she need this? … Does she really need to bend over backwards for Erich Schwer at this point? … I’m telling you, this is almost just too much. Why does she want to deal with this?” he continued.

READ NEXT: Jesse Palmer ‘Trying Not to Get Sacked’ as ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Host