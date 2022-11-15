Erich Schwer Speaks Out for the First Time About Gabby Windey Split

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey have ended their relationship just a few weeks after they officially went public as a couple on the “After the Final Rose” special.

The two met on “The Bachelorette” and got engaged on the show’s finale. However, after some speculation, the two have confirmed that they’ve gone their separate ways.

On November 4, 2022, E! News confirmed that Windey and Schwer ended their engagement.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” a source told the outlet. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

On the November 14, 2022, episode of “Dancing With the Stars,” Windey confirmed the split.

“The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other in our common goals or just the way we approach life,” Windey told her season 31 dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy during rehearsals. The clip aired during the package prior to one of Windey’s dances.

On November 15, 2022, Schwer released a statement of sorts on his Instagram Stories.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwer Is Still Supporting Windey on DWTS

Despite their decision to break up, Schwer made it clear that he doesn’t have regrets and he’s still a fan of Windey’s.

“A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby. The reality is that we ultimately we’re not each other’s people – it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“We met in a very unique situation in a very unique way and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back. Gabby is an amazing person and she is doing amazing things. I will always root for her and I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale,” he added.

“I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes and I continue to better myself every day. I am hoping to take this time with my family and loved ones and focus on myself. I’ve been working hard these past few months and I’m excited to share with y’all eventually,” his statement concluded.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Want Gabby Windey to Date a Pro After Her Split From Erich Schwer