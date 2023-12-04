Gerry Turner’s Dad Wanted His Son to Choose Someone Else

Gerry Turner’s dad Everett Turner has revealed who he wanted his son to choose in the “Golden Bachelor” finale, and it wasn’t Theresa Nist.

As fans know, Turner, 72, proposed to Nist in the season finale, and she accepted his proposal. The couple announced that they are getting married live on television on January 4, 2024, and they’ve been conducting a whirlwind of interviews gushing about how happy they are together.

However, it turns out that Turner’s 92-year-old dad preferred a different contestant for his son.

Here’s what you need to know:

Everett Turner Says He Preferred the Other Finalist, Leslie Fhima

Everett Turner gave an exclusive interview to The US Sun. Many people may not realize that Turner’s father is still alive due to the age of “The Golden Bachelor.” Everett Turner is not only alive, but he’s also been watching the show.

According the Sun, which also ran photos of Turner’s dad (there is a resemblance), Everett Turner and his 91-year-old wife Norma watched every episode of the show. It’s not clear why, but Turner’s dad was not mentioned during “The Golden Bachelor.” Rather, Gerry Turner showcased his two daughters and his granddaughters when conversations came up about his family.

Everett Turner, at the time of the interview, had not met Nist, according to The Sun, but he preferred Fhima, saying, “I had Leslie picked out. For some reason, I just didn’t care for Theresa.”

Everett Turner revealed to The Sun: “I was 60 percent for Leslie and 40 percent for Theresa. I couldn’t say why. Right off the bat, Theresa rubbed me the wrong way.” However, his wife Norma, who is Turner’s stepmother, told The Sun she preferred Nist, and Everett Turner said he supports his son’s decision.

“But it don’t matter. Now I have to change my tune! She’s marrying my son. I’m bound to like her,” Everett told The Sun, adding, “If she don’t make him happy, I’ll probably kick her in the butt! I like Theresa. There is not a problem with me not liking her. All I want is for him to be happy. Whatever he decides to do, I’ll back him 100%.”

Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Are Busy Planning Their Future Together

Meanwhile, Nist and Gerry Turner are planning their future, and People Magazine reported that they want to move to Charleston, South Carolina. Nist lives in New Jersey, and Turner lives in Indiana.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Gerry Turner told People. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

Nist also told People that the couple’s families are blending well already. “My daughter says, ‘Thank you for giving me two more sisters,’” Nist told the magazine. “She has a sister-in-law already but now, two more sisters.”

