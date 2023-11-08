‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Think Faith Martin Just Spoiled the Season

Gerry Turner’s journey to find love again as “The Golden Bachelor” will be over soon, as just a few episodes remain before the final rose ceremony airs. The episode airing on November 9 will have the “Women Tell All” segments, but before that, it is expected that Turner will eliminate one of his final three women in pre-taped footage.
Heading into the rose ceremony after his three hometown dates, Turner faces an extremely difficult decision. He has Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist remaining now with only two roses to hand out. The last that “The Golden Bachelor” viewers saw, he had stepped away from the ladies and was having an emotional breakdown.
The two women who get roses during the next rose ceremony will get Fantasy Suite overnight dates. Soon after that, Turner will presumedly eliminate one more lady and choose the woman he hopes to pursue a future with. Some fans think Martin just revealed something quite telling about her future with Turner.
Warning! Major “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers ahead!
Faith Martin Teased ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans on Social Media
On November 6, Martin posted two separate photos to her Instagram page. It did not take long for “The Golden Bachelor” fans to wonder if she had just revealed she did not receive Turner’s final rose.
In the first Instagram post, Martin shared a photo of a man with long, flowing hair sitting on a motorcycle. “This man is beautiful inside and out! Just had lunch with him. Such a beautiful soul! I love nice people,” she wrote in the caption.
One of Martin’s followers commented, “Predictions… I knew it!” That person suggested Fhima is the one who gets Turner’s final rose instead.
“That’s not Gerry! 😂😮💨,” added another.
A Second Photo With Her Mystery Pal Generated Plenty of Questions
An additional Instagram post featuring the same gentleman, posing next to Martin in a selfie, raised even more eyebrows.
“Producers told her to post this to throw us off. OR she is the one posting to throw us off. Good job Faith!!! Did I win? 😂,” pondered a “Golden Bachelor” fan.
A commenter suggested, “This is a classic ‘I’ll show him’ move…meaning she didnt get picked. So sad..I like them together!”
Another note read, “Uh Faith…..🔥 You just stirred things up!!!”
“I hope he is a new boyfriend. You both look gorgeous together. 😂🔥,” declared a follower.
Martin did not appear to reply to any commenters or add any context to the posts. Some followers suggested the man in both photos was her son, rather than a new romantic partner. Only a few seemed to recognize him as Brock O’Hurn.
O’Hurn’s IMDb page notes he garnered a great deal of attention after a Facebook post of his went viral several years ago. Since he first drew so much attention on social media, he has acted in a few projects. He has several more acting projects in the works and a couple of producer credits to his name as well.
Martin may or may not have posted the photos of O’Hurn in order to get “The Golden Bachelor” fans buzzing. However, there are spoilers available regarding how far she makes it.
According to an August 30 Instagram post from spoiler blogger and podcaster Reality Steve, Martin is eliminated at the next rose ceremony.
The time Martin spent with O’Hurn may be nothing more than a friendly encounter, but it does seem to have caused a lot of speculation among “The Golden Bachelor” viewers.