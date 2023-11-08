‘Golden Bachelor’ Fans Think Faith Martin Just Spoiled the Season

Gerry Turner’s journey to find love again as “The Golden Bachelor” will be over soon, as just a few episodes remain before the final rose ceremony airs. The episode airing on November 9 will have the “Women Tell All” segments, but before that, it is expected that Turner will eliminate one of his final three women in pre-taped footage.

Heading into the rose ceremony after his three hometown dates, Turner faces an extremely difficult decision. He has Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist remaining now with only two roses to hand out. The last that “The Golden Bachelor” viewers saw, he had stepped away from the ladies and was having an emotional breakdown.

The two women who get roses during the next rose ceremony will get Fantasy Suite overnight dates. Soon after that, Turner will presumedly eliminate one more lady and choose the woman he hopes to pursue a future with. Some fans think Martin just revealed something quite telling about her future with Turner.

Warning! Major “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers ahead!

Faith Martin Teased ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans on Social Media

On November 6, Martin posted two separate photos to her Instagram page. It did not take long for “The Golden Bachelor” fans to wonder if she had just revealed she did not receive Turner’s final rose.

In the first Instagram post, Martin shared a photo of a man with long, flowing hair sitting on a motorcycle. “This man is beautiful inside and out! Just had lunch with him. Such a beautiful soul! I love nice people,” she wrote in the caption.

One of Martin’s followers commented, “Predictions… I knew it!” That person suggested Fhima is the one who gets Turner’s final rose instead.

“That’s not Gerry! 😂😮‍💨,” added another.