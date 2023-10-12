‘The Golden Bachelor’ Spoilers Tease Gerry Turner’s Final 2 Ladies

Gerry Turner is hoping for a second chance at true love during the first season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Strong connections are being formed, and spoilers regarding the two women who will get to the final rose ceremony have emerged.

As viewers have seen, Turner married his high school sweetheart and lost her to a brief illness in 2017. Many of the ladies who joined “The Golden Bachelor” have experienced similar losses. Now, Turner and the ladies are hoping that they can find real love again, even though they are in their 60s and 70s. Does he find what he’s looking for in this journey?

Here’s what you need to know:

Spoilers Indicate Theresa Nist & Leslie Fhima Are Gerry Turner’s Final 2 Bachelorettes

Episode 3 of “The Golden Bachelor” airs on October 12, and ABC has provided some details regarding what is ahead for Turner.

There will be a group date during the week 3 episode, and former “The Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe will show up to host. A sneak peek shared on the show’s Instagram page reveals the ladies will do a talent show.

“The Golden Bachelor” spoilers also detail that two ladies will get individual time with Turner during episode 3. He’s developing strong feelings for multiple ladies, and it sounds as if the rose ceremony eliminations will be increasingly tough on him.

There are two ladies, however, whose connections with Turner will be getting stronger and surpass what he’s built with others. Spoiler king Reality Steve revealed via Instagram that three ladies will get hometown dates with Turner: Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist.

Reality Steve also detailed that Martin is eliminated after her hometown date with Turner. That leaves Fhima and Nist as “The Golden Bachelor” final two heading into the last rose ceremony.

Turner Teases He’s With Someone & Happy

Turner has done a number of interviews since the debut of “The Golden Bachelor, and he is frequently asked if he found love. So far, spoilers regarding Turner’s final rose recipient, and scoop on whether or not he got engaged, have remained under wraps.

“The Golden Bachelor” star has played somewhat coy when asked about how his season ends. At the same time, he can’t really contain his excitement and happiness. Turner has teased that he surely would not be so happy, and smiling so broadly, had he not ended up with someone.

So far, Bachelor Nation fans have been loving Turner and “The Golden Bachelor.” ABC has not yet made any announcements regarding another season of “The Golden Bachelor,” but viewers seem eager to see that happen. Fans are also hoping to see “The Golden Bachelorette” come together as well.

“Bachelor nation finally finding out that people will tune in for happy positive love stories and people being supportive to each other. Better late than never,” one fan commented on the Instagram preview for episode 3.

“Hands down, this is the best show to come out of Bachelor Nation,” added another.

“I love how these ladies support and cheer each other on. They are naturally beautiful inside and out. I’m loving this so much and I hope that Gerry finds a lifelong companion,” someone else commented.

Another viewer gushed, “Love these ladies so much and the way they support each other is amazing!! You need to do the ‘Golden Bachelorette’ next season!!!”