‘The Golden Bachelor’ Spoilers: Gerry Turner Hints at How His Season Ends

The first-ever season of “The Golden Bachelor” has finally started airing, and viewers immediately fell in love with Gerry Turner. The 72-year-old father of two is hoping to find love again, and his quest seemed to get off to a good start when he met the ladies vying for his final rose.

In interviews, Turner has played coy regarding whether or not he ends up engaged at the end of his season. However, he has made it quite clear “The Golden Bachelor” fans will want to stick around until the finale.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Won’t Confirm He’s Engaged

“The Golden Bachelor” viewers have learned that Turner was married for more than four decades to his high school sweetheart. She died rather suddenly after a short illness in 2017, and Turner was left heartbroken.

When the initial casting promotional clips started to air about “The Golden Bachelor” in 2020, Turner asked his daughters what they thought of the idea of him applying. They were in full support, and he decided to go for it. The concept was then put on hold due to Covid, but once the network decided to pursue it again, they decided Turner was the right man for the job.

Now that “The Golden Bachelor” has finished filming and started airing on ABC, Turner is doing quite a few media appearances. If asked if he proposed to anyone, and he will not reveal the answer. Luckily, he doesn’t entirely leave fans guessing, though.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America” on September 27, Lara Spencer asked Turner if he found love. He paused for a few seconds, and responded, “Well, if I didn’t, would I be sitting here smiling from ear to ear?”

Spencer adored Turner’s response, and Turner added, “I can’t tell ya I did, though,” as he shrugged his shoulders.

Turner ‘Connected Deeply’ to His Final Two Women

So far, spoilers for “The Golden Bachelor” have not revealed Turner’s final rose recipient. However, blogger Reality Steve has uncovered the identity of Turner’s final three women.

Turner told ET Online that he experienced very strong emotional connections throughout his journey. He admitted that sometimes, clarity came after time with one of his bachelorettes and helped him discern what love was real, and what was more situational.

“You have to be genuine but you get in a moment when it’s almost as if you fall in love with the concept of being in love,” Turner explained. “And it’s like, yeah, I want to be there. And the excitement and the glamour of a moment and all the energy, all of a sudden you feel lit.” However, “then the next day, when you sort it out, you go, ‘Oh geez, that wasn’t the authentic feeling that I was looking for,'” he continued.

When it came to his final two ladies, however, the feelings were very real. “I’m down to two people and realize that one of those two had to go home.” Turner noted, “When you’re down to the last two people over that amount of time and that much investment, you really have strong feelings for them even though you know they’re not the right person.”

He added, “You’re connected so deeply and then you realize they have to leave. It’s oh my god, it was an incredibly bad situation.” The final rose ceremony may have been difficult and emotional, but all signs point toward Turner finding what he was looking for, a second love, as “The Golden Bachelor.”