Reality Steve Reveals Shocking ‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers That Fans Didn’t See Coming

After several weeks of speculation about what happens at the end of Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” fans will undoubtedly be surprised by the spoilers that have come out just one week before the finale.

Warning: This post contains major “Bachelor” spoilers.

Fans have been wondering who Clayton ends up with, and many felt that Rachel was the person that he proposed to in Iceland. However, Reality Steve was fairly certain that Clayton isn’t with Rachel, and posted such in his blog. On February 22, 2022, Reality Steve wrote that he was confident that Clayton was not engaged to Rachel and that the two weren’t together post show.

“[I] was told that this season does NOT have a traditional ending… [I] was told that he was NOT with Rachel… [I] was told that the there was no finality to the season in Iceland,” Steve wrote. He added that Clayton did not have any SHV (safe house visits) after the show, which implied that he actually wasn’t with anyone.

Couple Steve’s blogs with Mike Fleiss’ tweet about the show actually not having a conclusion, and just about everyone assumed that Clayton didn’t get engaged. On March 8, 2022, Reality Steve confirmed such — but it’s even crazier. Clayton did propose on the finale in Iceland — he did not propose to Rachel — and the woman he did propose to actually rejected him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Proposed to Susie

While Steve isn’t 100% sure how things went down, he can confidently report that Clayton got down on one knee and proposed to Susie — but she said no.

It seems that Susie is upset with Clayton after he tells her and another woman that he was intimate with both of them. Although she is unhappy, she is “convinced to stay.” Steve confirms that she “rejects Clayton’s proposal” at the final rose ceremony and that he “left Iceland single.” This is the first time in the show’s history that a lead’s proposal was rejected.

Susie is expected to be at the “After the Final Rose” ceremony, and she and Clayton will more than likely have a tense — perhaps even emotional — conversation of what happened in Iceland (and the weeks leading up to the final rose ceremony).

Clayton seemed hopeful that this process would work out for him, but admitted that he didn’t see things going the way that they did.

“I don’t think anyone expected it to end the way that it did, including myself, nor did I want it to be that way. There was a lot of things that I just never would’ve thought would’ve happened the way they did. So everyone will be kind of surprised,” Clayton teased on the “Women Tell All” that aired on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Many Fans Thought That Clayton Chose Rachel

Over the past few weeks, many “Bachelor” fans have been almost certain that Clayton and Rachel’s connection would see her to the end of the season. Even if the two didn’t end up engaged, many were convinced that Rachel was the one for Clayton, as evidenced by this Reddit thread.

In addition to speculation, there was one fan account that attempted to spoil the season in early February 2022. The account, BachelorNationSpoilers, has more than 11,000 Instagram followers, and claimed that Rachel was the winner.

“Clayton is engaged to… Rachel!!!! So all of you who loved their 1-1 date and their connection… you got it! She’s currently with Clayton,” the caption of an Instagram post read.

Reality Steve didn’t believe the post from the start — and even called it out in his most recent blog.

“All anyone has talked about all season is Rachel and somehow this season revolves around her, and her being with Clayton, etc. Ultra reliable IG accounts who’ve never spoiled a thing in their life were officially reporting Clayton was with Rachel. I have no idea why they reported that, I have no idea where this Rachel ending came from, and I’ve never been told all season that Rachel had anything to do with ending (except in the first month or so when I was hearing every name with zero evidence), so yeah, it is kinda funny to laugh at. She didn’t then and she doesn’t now. Sorry,” he wrote on March 8, 2022.

