Finale Spoilers: Has the ‘Bachelor’ Winner Been Revealed Yet?

Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor” will premiere on January 3, 2022. After making his reality television debut on Michelle Young‘s season of “The Bachelorette,” Clayton will kick off his own journey to find love — and he revealed that the process did indeed work for him.

“I did find love. I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well,” he said during an interview on “Good Morning America.”

So, is Clayton engaged? And, if so, to whom?

Warning: Spoilers for “The Bachelor” ahead.

The truth of the matter is, “Bachelor” producers may have spoiled Clayton’s season before it even began, thanks to a promo that appears to show the top two women. While some believed it was clever editing, other fans were unhappy to see how things shake out for Clayton before the show even began.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Revealed the 4 Women Who Make it to Hometowns

Ahead of the premiere, Reality Steve already received some good intel, and he was able to reveal which four women will make it to Hometown Dates. They are Susie Evans, Rachel Recchia, Serene Russell, and Gabby Windey.

“Here are your final 4 for Clayton’s season. Susie’s hometown filmed yesterday. Not confirmed on the remaining order, but guess is Rachel tomorrow in Orlando (she doesn’t live Chicago anymore), Serene on Saturday in Oklahoma City, & Gabby on Monday in Denver,” Steve tweeted back on November 3, 2021.

After ABC ran a “Bachelor” sneak peek, Reality Steve posted the following: “So this is just a quick reaction to the Clayton premiere video, but when he’s standing there telling [two] women he was intimate w both, that’s Sarah (brunette) and Rachel (blond). My guess this was in Vienna before he Sarah went home/was sent home [and] he kept Rachel.”

Reality Steve Doesn’t Know Who Wins, but Fans Have Theories

Clayton’s finale hasn’t actually been spoiled yet, which is something that Reality Steve usually tries to get up before the premiere. “I don’t know the ending yet,” he wrote in his December 16, 2021, blog post.

Steve did share episode-by-episode spoilers, however, and he’s narrowed Clayton’s women down to three: Susie, Rachel, and Gabby.

Meanwhile, fans have been keeping a very close eye on the social media activity of these three women, trying to find clues that might give away Clayton’s ending. Fans have been discussing possible finale spoilers on Reddit, and many seem to be completely stumped.

“Okay, I’m betting all my money on susie not being F1. With stuff she posts she doesn’t seem to be happily engaged to me. So it’s either Gabby or Rachel ( I think it’s Rachel ) or maybe no one,” one Redditor commented.

“I’m kind of starting to think Susie is F1. She seem very excited in her posts about the show. Rachel seems like she doesn’t want to post about it,” added another.

“I think it’s either Rachel or Susie,” a third person wrote.

READ NEXT: Clayton Echard Makes a Big Move Post-‘Bachelor’ & Fans Think it’s for a Girl