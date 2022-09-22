Gabby Windey & Erich Schwer Will Split After DWTS, Source Believes

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer got engaged on the finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The couple appeared together in public for the first time on the “After the Final Rose” special.

Fans got their very first glimpse of Windey and Schwer on live television, witnessed them interacting with each other, and showing viewers just how in love they are. However, there’s one person who really isn’t buying it.

On his September 21, 2022, podcast and subsequent blog post, Reality Steve shared his opinion on Windey and Schwer’s relationship. The spoiler king doesn’t see the two going the distance and predicts that they will split sometime after Windey is done on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Wonders if Schwer Is ‘Leading Gabby on’

During Tuesday night’s ATFR, Schwer was asked about an ex-girlfriend who has come forward with text messages in which he told her that he was going on “The Bachelorette” because he wanted to see what kind of opportunities there might be for him if he did the show. He told the girl, whose name is Amanda, that he didn’t believe in the show and, essentially, he just wanted to see where reality television got him.

Jesse Palmer asked Schwer about the text messages and he said that he didn’t know how else to let Amanda down. He explained that he didn’t see a future with her, so he took the “easy way out” and tried to play it off.

In his blog, Reality Steve wondered if Schwer was simply trying to play things off with Windey, too.

“Why are we supposed to believe he’s not leading Gabby on? Because he tells us he isn’t? Because he shows PDA on a live show? It’s Gabby’s life, her choices, and she can do whatever she wants. Clearly she is. I’m just offering my opinion on what I saw last night and, if I were her, that would bother me more than she’s seemingly letting on,” Steve wrote.

Reality Steve Doesn’t Think Schwer & Windey Will Last

Although Schwer and Windey have only been an official couple for less than 48 hours, Reality Steve is already making a bold prediction. He doesn’t think the two have staying power and is predicting they will break up after Windey’s time on DWTS.

“I don’t think for a second Gabby and Erich are gonna make it. I think Gabby’s star is on the rise, she’s gaining popularity, she’s gonna be on DWTS for at least another two months for sure, and Erich is just there. I think she will eventually see the light so it’s not like I’m holding out hope that these two will be buying china sets together anytime soon,” Steve wrote in his blog, echoing the thoughts he shared on his podcast.

Steve went on to suggest that Windey may keep Schwer on the rope to see how they are together once normal life kicks in, but break things off shortly thereafter.

“I don’t think SHE even knows how serious they are, even though they’re engaged, if that makes any sense. I mean, the People magazine cover story is of Rachel & Gabby together, not even Gabby and Erich. Kinda weird,” Steve wrote.

On his podcast, Steve said that Windey was way “out of [Erich’s] league.”

