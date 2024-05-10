Gerry Turner Shares 1st Dating Update Following Split From Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner broke his social media silence nearly one month after his split from Theresa Nist.

In April 2024, “The Golden Bachelor” star and his wife announced plans to divorce after just three months of marriage. The Bachelor Nation couple stunned fans with the news that they decided to “dissolve” their marriage during an appearance on “Good Morning America.” Many fans were upset, and Turner and Nist were hit with backlash over their quick breakup.

One month later, Turner, 72, shared his first update on Instagram, and he set the record straight about a rumor that he’s already back in the dating scene.

Gerry Turner Said He is Not Dating Anyone Right Now

On May 9, 2024, Turner posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram. The photos were all of his dog, Cody. In one photo, Cody sat on the lap of Turner’s elderly father. In several others, the dog was sitting on a boat.

“My favorite time of the year on the Lake, and Cody’s too!” Turner captioned the photos taken near his Indiana lake house. “In addition to her loving up on my dad and taking boat rides, she has the full-time job of keeping the geese off the shore. Summer is close.

Several fans comment to say how sweet the photos were. But others used the opportunity to grill Turner about his personal life.

“Do NOT divorce Theresa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Heard you’re dating again,” another wrote to “The Golden Bachelor” star.

“He never stopped 😂,” another cracked.

“Who cares if he is? It’s his prerogative,” another wrote.

“Why wouldn’t he?” another asked. “People do it every day. He’s a free man now and can do whatever he pleases to!”

“Would any of you know if he was dating again? I doubt that he has put that on social media,” another chimed in.

Turner responded to the comments to set the record straight on if he is dating again.

“Definitely not,” he wrote.

Gerry Turner Is Hosting a Dating Event But He’s Not Looking for Love There

Some of the speculation about Turner’s dating life could be due to a recent report that he’s attending a dating event in May 2024.

According to IndyStar, on May 17, the newly single Turner will attend the TinCaps Love and Roses Night event in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The singles event will feature a series of challenges, with a dating package as the grand prize. But Turner will not be looking for love at the dating event. Instead, he will serve as a host and will be a part of a Q&A session.

Turner was married to his wife, Toni, for 42 years before her unexpected death in 2017. When he was chosen to be the first-ever “Golden Bachelor,” he told Entertainment Tonight his skills were rusty. “I haven’t dated in 45 years,” he claimed last fall.

But shortly before “The Golden Bachelor” finale, an unidentified woman alleged to The Hollywood Reporter that she was in a three-year relationship with Turner that started just one month after his wife’s death.

Turner responded to the exposé in an interview with Katie Couric Media, where he admitted he did actually date after the death of his wife Toni. “I guess I would say this: I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you’re in a relationship,” he said.

