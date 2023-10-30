Rejected ‘Golden Bachelor’ Contestant Makes an Offer to Gerry Turner

A contestant from “The Golden Bachelor” wants to marry Gerry Turner – but that doesn’t mean she wants to be his wife. The 72-year-old widower is down to his final three ladies on the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor.” And while some of his recently rejected ladies were heartbroken, Susan Noles is taking it in stride.

On the October 26, 2023 episode of “The Golden Bachelor,” Turner was forced to send home three women after a group date to the Santa Monica Pier. He ultimately sent home Noles, Sandra Mason, and Ellen Goltzer.

But Noles hopes to see Turner again—hopefully on his wedding day.

Susan Noles Says She Wants to Officiate Gerry Turner’s Wedding

Turner’s final three women are Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist. On the November 2, 2023 episode of “The Golden Bachelor”, he will visit their hometowns before eliminating one of them.

But Noles, 66, promised fans they will see her again. In an interview with Access, she said, “I am friends with all of these women. You haven’t seen the last of me.”

Noles then pitched an offer to officiate Turner’s future wedding to one of her competitors.

“No matter who he chooses I want to marry them because I’m an officiant,” she said. “So when I got out of the limousine and said ‘Gerry I’m gonna marry you,’ I walked over and I explained that I’m an officiant, I do that for a living.”

Noles’ Pennsylvania-based wedding business is called Nuptials By Noles. Her business offers “unique modern or traditional ceremonies,” per its official Instagram page.

Turner, who was married to his high school sweetheart Toni for 43 years, previously told TV Insider he hoped to end his season of “The Golden Bachelor” as an engaged man. “Oh, sure. That’s a very realistic possibility,” he said. “Let’s face it, you get to 72, the clock ticks a lot faster than when you’re 20. If I’m going to enjoy the rest of my life, I don’t want to waste time. I want to find my girl and move on.”

Susan Noles Said She Was Always in the ‘Friend Zone’ With Gerry Turner

Viewers didn’t see a lot of interaction between Turner and Noles on the show. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the two did share a kiss during a group date, but the moment didn’t make it to air. Noles was often shown offering support to some of her co-stars who had fallen hard for Turner.

“We were truly in the friend zone,” Noles told USA Today of her relationship with Turner.

She also said she offered comfort to “The Golden Bachelor” himself during his grueling rose ceremonies.

“At the rose ceremony, he would tear up, and then as he would look around the room, he’d see me and I go, ‘It’s OK,’ or I do [something] and make him laugh,” Noles said. “And later he would always say to me, ‘Susan, thank you so much. That means so much to me. It helps me get out of that moment.’ It just worked with us.”

READ NEXT: Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Share Family News Ahead of Baby Girl’s Arrival