‘The Golden Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal Gerry Turner’s Hometown Date Recipients

During episode 5 of “The Golden Bachelor,” spoilers indicate Gerry Turner will face some difficult decisions. Heading into the dates set to air on October 26, Turner has six ladies remaining. By the end of the episode, only three will receive roses.

Those final three ladies will get the opportunity to introduce Turner to their families. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Turner acknowledged the pressure he felt about the hometown dates. “The Golden Bachelor” star chatted with the outlet while filming the pickleball group date for episode 4.

“The clock is ticking. I start thinking about hometowns every morning when I get up, and I go through my thoughts,” Turner shared. He added, “I look at my notes I’ve made and journaling” as he prepared for the decisions regarding his hometown dates, which were on the horizon.

Which three of the six women will get the opportunity to introduce Turner to their families?

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Has 1 More Individual Date & Another Group Date

As episode 5 begins, Turner has a fantastic mix of ladies still in the mix. Ellen Goltzer has opened up about her feelings for him, and he has had great individual dates with Theresa Nist and Leslie Fhima.

“The Golden Bachelor” gave Susan Noles a touching, personal gift, and he has spent some fun quality time with Sandra Mason. Turner has also explored his blossoming connection with Faith Martin, who received his first impression rose.

According to “The Golden Bachelor” spoilers from ABC, Turner will have a “breathtaking once-in-a-lifetime date” with a “free-spirited woman.” During this one-on-one date, Turner will find his companion “opening up in unexpected ways.”

A photo shared by Fhima on her Instagram page reveals the individual date goes to Martin. The other five ladies are all seen in a photo with Turner that Fhima confirmed in an Instagram Story was from their group date.

A tweet on the show’s X page shows Turner and Martin together in a vehicle, seemingly leaving the mansion for their date. In addition, a YouTube preview for the episode features Martin and Turner in a helicopter together, and then the helicopter lands on a yacht for their date.

Spoilers also indicate there is one last group date for Turner. The group will visit the Santa Monica pier to play games. Before that, unfortunately, “one woman’s cool and confident demeanor” slips due to the pressure she is feeling.

Gerry Turner Faces an Emotional Rose Ceremony

Several of Turner’s remaining ladies will “make bold and heartfelt confessions” during the time they get with “The Golden Bachelor.” While the women are doing their best to open their hearts to Turner, it seems in at least one or two cases, he will face the fact he does not feel the same way.

The rose ceremony will be “the most intense and emotional” one Turner has had so far. The pressure of handing out only three roses when he has six women he is developing feelings for may take a toll on Turner.

“The Golden Bachelor” spoilers from blogger and podcaster Reality Steve reveal Nist, Martin, and Fhima will be the three women who receive roses. Reality Steve shared the scoop in an August 30 Instagram post and noted the hometown dates had been filmed from August 19 to 23.

Sadly, Goltzer, Noles, and Mason will head home without roses.

Does Turner find love and get engaged at the end of his run as “The Golden Bachelor” this season? He has played coy about that. However, he has hinted he is in a relationship with the woman he chose.