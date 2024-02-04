Gerry Turner Makes Big Move That Shows He’s Still Courting Fame

“Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner has signed with a major talent agency located in Beverly Hills, California, indicating he’s still courting fame following his marriage to Theresa Nist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner, 72, “has signed with Gersh for representation.”

Gersh’s website says it “has been a force in the entertainment industry since its founding in 1949. With a commitment to excellence and hands-on representation, Gersh – a full-service agency with over 300 staff, including more than 130 agents – is the oldest agency in Hollywood.”

The news indicates that Turner appears to be interested in remaining in the public eye, rather than settling into a quiet life with Theresa Nist completely outside of it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Is a ‘Hot Commodity’ in Hollywood Because the ‘Golden Bachelor’ Performed So Well in the Ratings, Reports Say

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the “Golden Bachelor’ is considered a “hot commodity” in Hollywood because of the success of the show.

“The Golden Bachelor” had “ABC’s strongest 35-day audience average for any unscripted show in the last five years,” THR reported.

THR reported that it’s not clear how Gersh is planning to market Turner’s future career. However, the publication indicated that the possibilities include “publishing, speaking engagements, and of course, more TV appearances.”

The Hollywood Reporter is the same publication that published an expose about Turner’s past relationship and his job history right before the finale of “The Golden Bachelor.”

Gerry Turner Spent Time With Theresa Nist Before Returning to Indiana, His Instagram Posts Reveal

Initially the golden couple said they were considering moving together to Charleston, South Carolina. However, since they wed on January 4 on live television, there has been no sign that this is coming to fruition.

Rather, Turner revealed on Instagram that he was driving with his dog to Theresa Nist’s home in New Jersey, to spend time with her. What followed was a series of Instagram posts on both Turner’s and Nist’s pages, showing them eating at a diner and an Italian restaurant, spending time on the beach and interacting with Nist’s grandson.

Turner’s next Instagram post revealed he was back in Indiana, as it showcased him buying a BMW with his father, Everett Turner. “I picked up a new BMW in Fort Wayne on Saturday and that was a thrill. But the biggest thrill was that my dad (who is 93yrs old) showed up to share in the fun. Love you dad,” he wrote.

Nist’s last Instagram post as of February 4 was about the couple’s upcoming honeymoon in Italy, which she revealed will take place in May and will likely feature travel to Rome, the Amalfi Coast and Tuscany.

As of February 4, Nist hasn’t posted since that Instagram post.

On February 4, though, Turner posted a photo of Nist in a store and wrote, “The retail store that specializes in athletic wear near Theresa in Shrewsbury is quickly becoming a favorite for me. The last trip in we may have spent a little too much time in the dressing room. Upon exit the sales associate asked ‘How did you make out in there?’ When I replied ‘Were you watching?’ the whole store erupted in laughter.” Judging from Nist’s clothing in the photo, though, it appears to be from a store visit that Nist and Turner first posted about on January 22.

READ NEXT: Gerry Turner’s Dad Everett Turner Has Fans Raving About His Looks.