Gerry Turner Responds to Fan Who Questioned the State of His Marriage With Theresa Nist

‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner has clapped back at a fan who raised concerns about his marriage with Theresa Nist.

Fans’ questions on Turner’s Instagram page about the state of his marriage with Nist have escalated because the golden couple have not shared photos together for some time.

Turner decided to respond to one fan who left a comment on a photo he shared with Jackie Kawamoto, a professional pickleball champion.

Gerry Turner Responded to a Fan’s Comment About Whether He Wants to Spend Money & Move in With Theresa Nist

Turner shared the photo with Kawamoto on March 2 on his Instagram page.

“Playing pickleball tonight with Jackie Kawamoto was an absolute treat. What a wonderful person and great athlete. Plus we raised a lot of money for a worthwhile charity,” he wrote. Kawamoto responded on Turner’s Instagram page, “It was an absolute joy to play alongside you 😊 thank you for helping raise money for Lahaina! And for carrying me to a winning record tonight 😉”

The photo sparked a round of fans’ questions about Nist. “I think they have a fake marriage. They don’t live together and rarely see each other,” wrote one person on Turner’s Instagram comment thread. Another woman wrote, “Hmmm no Teresa she got smart and dumped you.”

Then came the comment that Turner chose to respond to. It read, “Theresa is probably still working………… they arent moving, he dont want to spend any money………….”

Turner wrote, “‘doesn’t.’ ‘he doesn’t want to spend any money’ Grammer is so important when communicating, Karen.”

However, Turner ended up spelling the word grammar wrong in his own comment. “@goldengerryturner grammar*,” another fan responded.

However, other comment writers offered Turner positive reinforcement. “So awesome that you are using your fame to pay it forward help others,” wrote one. “Why do people think Teresa has to be with him everywhere? I go places without my husband. You go, Gerry!! Live life, man,” wrote another.

Gerry Turner Hasn’t Posted About Theresa Nist for Weeks

Gerry Turner last posted a photo showing Nist on February 4. Before that, his last post showing Nist came January 20 when he visited her in New Jersey. His Instagram page indicates he returned to Indiana after that, though.

For her part, Nist last posted a photo of Turner on February 5, as of March 4. On February 6, she did post a photo showing her holding a painting she was gifted that shows her wedding with Turner.

On January 28, Nist posted that she and Turner were having fun planning their Italian honeymoon, which is scheduled for May.

“Having so much fun planning and dreaming about our honeymoon in May to Italy…flying into Rome, spending a few days in Tuscany and then heading down to Sorrento and the Amalfi coast,” she wrote in that post. “I’ve been to Italy twice, once when I was 18, and again to visit my daughter when she studied abroad there. I can’t wait to experience it with Gerry!”

Nist’s last post on Instagram, as of March 4, came on February 18, when she posted a picture showing her with other “Golden Bachelor” contestants.

