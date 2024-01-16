Gerry Turner Responds Directly to Fans’ Prenup Jab, Honeymoon Questions

Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner has started responding to fans’ comments on his Instagram page, including one comment that raised the possibility he wanted wife Theresa Nist to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Turner also responded to a series of fans who asked him about the couple’s upcoming honeymoon in Italy. Turner posts as @goldengerryturner on Instagram.

The comments were posted under a photo that Turner shared this week showing him at a diner in New Jersey with Nist. Nist has also been posting positive photos on her Instagram page that show her and Turner at the diner as well as at an Italian restaurant. Turner previously posted photos of his dog and indicated that he was driving to New Jersey with the pet to be with Nist.

It’s not the first time that “Golden Bachelor” related Instagram interactions made news.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Responded to a Fan’s Aside About Theresa Nist Possibly Signing a Prenuptial Agreement

A fan named @j_hayes31_ wrote on Turner’s diner photo, “Hope she signed the prenup!!”

Turner retorted, “She will be signing it in Italy” and added a laughing-with-tears emoji.

Another woman responded, “agree enuf already… They are adults.”

Turner and Nist have never confirmed that Nist ever wanted a prenuptial agreement, and there is no information about whether one was ever signed.

Unnamed sources alleged that Nist might consider a prenuptial agreement in the lead-up to the “golden wedding” on January 4 after accusations from an ex-girlfriend emerged against Turner and some fans thought he perked up too much in the final episode when Nist revealed that she had developed a career as a day trader after her husband’s death.

Gerry Turner Asked Several Fans If They Wanted to Go to Italy With the Couple on Their Honeymoon

Turner also responded to several fans who asked about the couple’s honeymoon, which the show revealed will be in Italy but hasn’t happened yet.

A user named @foreverangel26 wrote on Turner’s photo with Nist, “Amazing!! When are you planning your trip to Italy?”

Turner wrote, “Why do you ask? Wanna go at the same time?”

The user responded, “Absoutely that would be so amazing” with a heart emoji.

Another user responded to Turner that he was “killing me! Don’t people read prior posts?! Keep making us laugh Gerry!”

Another user, @mremenschneider asked a similar question: “When do they go to Italy?”

Responded Turner, “Why do you ask? Do you want to book your trip at the same time?”

That led one confused fan to respond, “Is this a bot? Why do you keep answering the same. How long is your obligation for social media.”

But another fan responded, “Give it up… he’s having fun with all the questions. Everyone keeps asking the same question.”

A third fan @jeanpuglio similarly asked, “When is Italy?”

Turner responded, “Why do you ask? Do you want to go at the same time?”

She answered, “Just wondering. I was just there. Sorry for intruding.”

READ NEXT: Wisconsin University Chancellor Accused of Starring in Online Porn Videos.