‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner Reveals the Promise He Made & Broke

Gerry Turner is looking for a second chance at love as “The Golden Bachelor” and fans got to meet his bachelorettes during the September 28 premiere.

After the premiere, Turner was asked how his daughters reacted to the first show, and he dished out some fun details. He admitted he had made a promise about filming to his daughters and granddaughters, but he failed to keep it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Said He Wouldn’t Kiss Anyone on the 1st Night

Turner is a father to two daughters with his first wife, his high school sweetheart Toni. The couple wed in 1974, detailed People, and later welcomed their two daughters, Jenny Young and Angie Turner. Turner also now has two granddaughters, Payton and Charlee.

“The Golden Bachelor” star told ET Online he’s sharing details about what happened during filming with his daughters and granddaughters a bit at a time. “I’m taking it one step at a time with them. One layer of the onion comes off at a time,” he explained.

Overall, “I think they’re well adjusted to it,” Turner noted, adding, “They’ve seen me over the years since Toni passed away struggle, not be happy, not be with my person. And I think the overwhelming feeling for them is that they want me to be happy.”

Despite his family supporting him in his journey as “The Golden Bachelor,” there was one issue that came with the premiere. Apparently, they were “having an ick moment at my first kiss.”

Turner explained to the New York Post there had been one thing he had promised his family he would not do while filming. “I promised my daughters and granddaughters that I would not kiss anyone on night one. And I failed,” he joked.

He added, “As I recall, I think I only failed once.” As viewers saw during the premiere, however, that was not quite accurate. Fox News noted that Turner actually kissed three women during that first night: Theresa Nist, April Kirkwood, and Faith Martin.

“The Golden Bachelor” star’s daughters and granddaughters might want to prepare themselves for a lot more kissing in the episodes ahead. “By the time the second and third nights rolled around, I feel like I kissed about every woman there,” Turner admitted.

Turner’s Daughters Were Key to His Decision to Be ‘The Golden Bachelor’

“The Golden Bachelor” star’s daughters were the ones who nudged him to apply for the show. “They’re big fans of the show, and they kind of got me watching the show and they said, ‘Dad, you should do it,'” Turner told Variety.

At the time, Turner “was feeling kind of down on my luck,” and he saw an advertisement for casting for the show and mentioned it to his daughters. He decided to fill out the application online, and he heard back a few days later.

The concept of doing the first “Golden Bachelor” season was put on hold during Covid. Eventually, “Lo and behold, when it was announced that again it was going to happen, my phone rang and it’s been off to the races since then,” Turner detailed.