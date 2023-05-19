New ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff Finally Gets Official Go-Ahead, Former Lead Rallies to Host

“The Bachelor” franchise is about to expand by one more spinoff show, and fans have been eager to see this one come to life. A separate season featuring older contestants has been teased by ABC for several years, but until now, it never seemed to formally move forward. However, the potential show’s status has now changed.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Will Air in the Fall

In January 2020, “Bachelor” producer Lindsay Liles teased the upcoming show in an Instagram post. “Now Casting a new show! If you know anyone who is 65+ and looking for love please pass this one,” the caption teased. Potential contestants were directed to a website where they could submit their information, and that site remains live. However, neither a premiere date nor a lead was never announced. “Bachelor Nation” fans did not forget about it, though.

“Is this ever going to happen? It’s been 3 years now,” questioned one fan on Liles’ Instagram post in March.

In July 2020, Variety shared that the senior “Bachelor” version was still in the works. Unfortunately, the coronavirus epidemic threw a wrench into the production of all television shows for a while, and it seemed the new spinoff was wrapped up in the numerous production issues. Despite the delay, the network teased that they had been in the early stages of casting. “Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” ABC executive Rob Mills noted at the time. He added, “It was really fascinating, so I have no doubt it will happen some day.” On May 17, ABC announced the time had finally come. Variety details that “The Golden Bachelor” will air on Monday evenings in the fall, snagging the time spot after “Dancing with the Stars,” which is returning to ABC after a season solely on Disney+.

Could a Former ‘Bachelor’ Snag the Hosting Spot?

In March, former franchise creator Mike Fleiss teased that “The Golden Bachelor” was starting to come together. Now that ABC and other networks are navigating a writers strike, they decided it was time to give the spin-off a spot on the schedule. ABC has previously announced that Charity Lawson’s season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on June 26. In addition, “Bachelor in Paradise” season 9 will air on Tuesday nights this fall.

At this stage, ABC has not detailed anything regarding the host, lead, or slate of contestants for “The Golden Bachelor.” A specific filming schedule has not been revealed either. While current host Jesse Palmer may be the most likely pick to host this upcoming spinoff, there is another former “Bachelor” lead who would love to get the gig: Ben Higgins. In a recent chat with Us Weekly, he declared if he were in charge, “this would be my big home run,” and he thinks “The Golden Bachelor” could be big for the franchise. “I think the stories would go back to what we’re used to watching when it comes to ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ — those stories are gonna be heartwrenching. They’re gonna be inspiring,” he suggested.

Higgins suggested that younger viewers are “super curious to understand” the older generation, and “The Golden Bachelor” could provide valuable insight. He also admitted he’s been pitching himself to host it since the idea first emerged. “I am making sure that it is known that if they need somebody — I’m not trying to take Jesse Palmer away from the show — just let me, like, be there as the medicine passer outer or, like, not the bartender, just let me figure out what blue pill to put in the bottle.” The announcement the show is a go generated plenty of buzz within “Bachelor Nation.”

“There has to be at least one or two moms from Bachelor Nation people on this right?” asked one fan on Reddit

“I’m extremely excited which probably means I’ll be extremely disappointed,” admitted another Redditor.

“I will not be watching [because] I don’t think I can handle seeing old people get upset every week,” countered someone else.

“Way way way way way more excited for this than I’ve been about any of the standard seasons. I actually think this shakes things up and I’d LOVE to watch people in their 60s/70s, so on find a chance at love!” commented an eager fan.