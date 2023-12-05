Psychiatrist Lists 5 Reasons Theresa Nist Should Not Marry Gerry Turner

A Beverly Hills forensic psychiatrist has listed five reasons why she believes Theresa Nist should not marry “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner and would be making “the biggest mistake of her life” if she did.

Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is “a board-certified Beverly Hills forensic psychiatrist and an award-winning and bestselling author,” according to an email listing the reasons that she sent Heavy. Lieberman has appeared on many national television networks and programs, is an author, and hosts radio shows and podcasts. She believes Turner has too many red flags.

“She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud’s London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA’s Neuropsychiatric Institute for years,” her email states.

In it, she outlines the concerns she has about Turner. So far, Nist has publicly expressed her love for Turner and seems steadfast in her desire to marry him, which they plan to do in January on live television.

“Theresa, though you’re undoubtedly on Cloud 9, after having beaten all the other ladies on The Golden Bachelor to win the final rose, you need to come down to earth before you walk down the aisle to marry him on January 4th,” Lieberman wrote. “Gerry Turner has more red flags than a used car lot on their biggest sale day! The pre-show psychological screener obviously failed!”

1. Gerry Turner Made a ‘Freudian Slip in His Proposal,’ the Psychiatrist Says, Outlining His Red Flags

Lieberman noted that Turner made a “Freudian slip in his proposal.”

“This was a clear indication that unconsciously he doesn’t really want to marry you. He said something like, ‘Theresa, you’re not the person that I can live with’ or ‘you’re not the [right] person for me’. After a pause, he said, ‘Theresa, you are the person I can’t live without,'” she wrote.

“Freud was right. Please don’t ignore what your ‘woman’s intuition’ is telling you. The pause is especially significant since he told at least two other contestants, first-runner up, Leslie Fhima, and second runner up, Faith Martin, ‘I love you’. So, it is very likely he was ambivalent about proposing to you, or actually preferred one of them.”

2. Leslie Fhima Has Revealed That Gerry Turner Made Plans for the Future With Her

Fhima, the finalist, has revealed to “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast that Turner made comments in the overnight date that indicated she was the one, even making plans together.

“He made plans with me,” Fhima said on the podcast, for the future. “Kind of like, ‘Save the date, this is what we’re going to do. I can’t wait for us. Two more days and we’ll be done with this. We’ll be together, start our life.’ Did he say, ‘Will you marry me’ in there? No. But he all but said that.”

“Leslie Fhima, has revealed how Gerry made her believe that he was going to pick her, including talking about plans to spend their life together and blowing her kisses when he got out of bed, only hours before he blindsided her to pick you. This lie may have been intended to seduce her or may not have been a lie,” wrote Lieberman.

3. The Psychiatrist Is Concerned That Gerry Turner Made Up His Mind About Theresa Nist After an Overnight Date

The other concern Lieberman flagged was Turner deciding he was going to pick Nist after their overnight date.

Directing her comments to Nist, she wrote, “Gerry has said that he made up his mind after he then went on an overnight date with you. If this is because you pulled out all the stops to give him the most pleasurable night of his life, you need to ask yourself if this really enough to build a committed marriage on.”

Turner commented on the show how important the overnight dates were because they gave him a chance to get to know both finalists without the media and world watching.

4. The Psychiatrist Also Flagged Concerns About Theresa Nist’s Money

Fans have noted that Turner seemed to perk up when Nist mentioned at dinner that she was a day trader and had worked in finances.

According to Lieberman, concerns that Turner chose Nist because she may have “more money than the other ladies” is another red flag. However, an accurate net worth for the “Golden Bachelor” contestants and Turner himself are not publicly known.

Another read of that moment, of course, could be that Turner was impressed with Nist’s intellect and how she built a new career for herself after her husband died.

Lieberman accused Turner of not being fully forthcoming about his past work history, either. “He’s not a ‘restauranteur’, unless you call a Mr. Quick hamburger franchise that he sold in 1985, a ‘restaurant’. He expects us to believe that he only serviced hot tubs, worked as a maintenance man and did other odd jobs to be helpful,” she wrote.

Turner explained his side on that to Katie Couric Media, saying, “The business I owned was very much like the Cadillac Diner that Theresa [Nist] and I went to on the very first date. I sold burgers and fries and shakes, and it was a very profitable business.”

He added: “And the comments about what I did later in life, I did those after I retired. I retired at 55, and I was very happy giving back to the community and doing things that were worth something to other people.”

5. The Psychiatrist Accused Gerry Turner About Not Being Forthcoming About a Former Girlfriend

According to Lieberman, it’s a concern that a former girlfriend came forward to The Hollywood Reporter to accuse Turner of a number of things, including not wanting to take her to his high school reunion because she gained 10 pounds and asking her to pay rent when they lived together.

“From the lonely widow who hasn’t had a kiss, no less a date, since his wife died in 2017, he’s had several – including ‘Carolyn’, who was with him for almost 3 years, and whose stories about how cheap he is, how he dumped her before his school reunion because she’d gained weight, and how he blamed her for falling down the stairs – are enough in themselves to send any rational fiancée fleeing,” Lieberman wrote.

Turner has stated in interviews that he wants to focus on the present and future. He told The Los Angeles Times of the claims by his ex-girlfriend “Carolyn,” “My only response is that I have so many positive things in my life right now. I have the wonderful love of Theresa, my partner. I don’t have time to reflect on comments like this. I’m happy to look forward.”

