‘Bachelorette’ Star Says Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist ‘Put a Stain on Love’

Former “Bachelorette” suitor Tyler Cameron has shared his opinion on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s shocking split.

“Three months?! They make all my relationships seem very long. You know what I mean? Like, golly, I’m a dating expert compared to them,” Cameron said on SiriusXM’s “The Happy Hour.”

“They put a stain on love and Bachelor Nation because it was the most wholesome… Like, it brought so much joy back to ‘The Bachelor’ of not this like, people wanting to go on just to be influencers, that like brought like joy and true love – that we thought. And then they just pulled the rug right out from under us,” he added.

Cameron was on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” and was sent home just before she accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt.

Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Announced Their Decision to Divorce Just 3 Months After Their Television Wedding

Turner and Nist got engaged on the finale of “The Golden Bachelor” and they got married in a televised wedding in January 2024. Three months later, the two went on “Good Morning America” to share their decision to divorce.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner said on GMA. After the interview aired, People magazine reported that Turner had filed for divorce.

Cameron believes that Turner and Nist were just too set in “their ways” to make something work.

“Gerry and Theresa don’t want to change their ways. He doesn’t want to leave Indiana where his family is and she doesn’t want to leave, I think she’s New Jersey, I heard. Yeah, New Jersey, where she wants to live. Like it’s just two stubborn old people, you know? And when you get older you get more stubborn,” he said on SiriusXM.

Ashley Iaconetti Was Critical of Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist’s Split

Cameron isn’t the only person from Bachelor Nation to speak out on the surprising Turner/Nist split. Shortly after their on-air announcement was made, former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti took to her Instagram Stories to react.

“I think a lot of the ‘Good Morning America’ interview was BS because you don’t say, ‘We’re still in love with each other,’ and then get divorced. You just don’t,” she said on her Instagram Stories on April 12.

“I don’t buy that the moving thing is the reason they got divorced three months in,” she added.

Meanwhile, on April 15, Nist released a personal statement of sorts.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life, something I never expected to happen at this point in my life and I truly thought it was going to last forever. It turns out, even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you,” she added.

