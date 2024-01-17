Gerry Turner Says He ‘Loves, Loves, Loves’ Theresa Nist in Instagram Comment

In an Instagram comment, “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner gushed about his love for new wife Theresa Nist to her daughter Jen Woolston.

Turner wrote the comment to Woolston in the Instagram thread on a post showing him out to dinner with Nist at an Italian restaurant in New Jersey on January 15.

Turner previously posted a photo of his dog and revealed that he was driving to New Jersey to be with Nist. Since that time, the pair have posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing Turner on the beach with his dog, the couple at the Italian restaurant and the pair eating at an old-fashioned diner.

The golden couple married on January 4 before a live television audience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Gushed About His Love for Theresa Nist in a Comment Back to Her Daughter

Turner shared a series of photos of the couple’s dinner out to an Italian restaurant. “You think she looks happy eating the fluke? You should have seen her with the Tiramisu!!! This place is Golden,” he wrote.

The post soon filled up with comments and one comment came from Nist’s daughter.

Woolston wrote on Turner’s comment thread. “I mean so wonderful. So glad you guys had such a nice date!”

Turner responded, “It really was great. Love, love, love your mom.”

“See you guys tomorrow,” Woolston responded. She included three golden hearts with the comment.

Another person commented. “So happy for you guys! Nice to see people our age so happy and in love. Ignore the jealous haters.”

The Couple May Be Abandoning Plans to Move to South Carolina

Daily Mail reported that Turner had moved into Nist’s home in New Jersey. The site shared a series of photos showing the couple going out to get smoothies.

As fans know, Turner owns a lake home in Indiana.

The couple had initially revealed that they might move to Charleston, South Carolina, but Turner has increasingly appeared to feel comfortable in New Jersey with Nist. They previously appeared on Live With Kelly & Mark and indicated that they weren’t so sure about moving to South Carolina after all.

Kelly Ripa asked Nist and Turner where they plan to live. “That’s such a good question,” Nist responded.

That’s when Turner revealed he was starting to like New Jersey.

“Early on we thought Charleston would be a great area,” Turner told the hosts. “I talked about living there; she has family there. But since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area, and so we now have two areas to explore house hunting which doubles the fun.”

One thing Turner likes about New Jersey is the ocean. “It’s gorgeous. The ocean is close,” he told the hosts.

The couple had seemed more sold on South Carolina earlier in the process. “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Turner told People earlier. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

