Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Might Change Their Post-Marriage Living Arrangements

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist might not be moving to South Carolina anymore.

They made the revelation during a discussion on “Live With Kelly and Mark” in late December. Although the couple previously revealed they might both pick up stakes and buy a home together in Charleston, South Carolina, they are eyeing New Jersey, where Nist lives, now instead.

The revelation comes as the couple prepare for the “golden wedding,” which airs on Thursday, January 4. Although fans were concerned the couple’s relationship might have hit a rocky patch when they spent Christsmas apart, Nist and Turner appeared live on television on New Year’s Eve and made it clear the wedding is going ahead as planned.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Says That He’s Discovered How Much He Likes New Jersey

Kelly Ripa asked Nist and Turner where they plan to live. “That’s such a good question,” Nist responded.

Turner then revealed he’s taken a liking to New Jersey, where Nist has a home near her daughter. Turner currently lives in Indiana.

“Early on we thought Charleston would be a great area,” Turner told the hosts. “I talked about living there; she has family there. But since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like that area, and so we now have two areas to explore house hunting which doubles the fun/

Ripa said she is from New Jersey so she wanted to make a “pitch for New Jersey.”

Turner responded: “It’s gorgeous. The ocean is close.”

Gerry Turner Previously Revealed the Couple Were Planning on Moving to South Carolina

Turner seemed more certain about South Carolina in an early December interview with People Magazine.

“One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living,” Turner told People. “For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with. And then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina.’”

Turner continued: “And all of a sudden it’s like, there’s a big problem that is gone. The issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is, it’s no longer an issue.”

Nist also described the kind of home she wants to purchase with Turner. “We want to have a house that’s so inviting that everyone would want to come,” Nist told People. “Maybe a pool so they all want to come and have fun.” The couple also revealed in that interview that their families are blending well.

“I looked at Jen and it was like, ‘This could be my own daughter,’” Turner told People, referring to Nist’s daughter, who lives in New Jersey near her mom. “ I literally was having those thoughts because she was so kind and she was so sensitive to the situation, to her mom and to me. The whole dynamic just worked.”

