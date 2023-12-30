5 Reasons Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Might Not Get Married

A Beverly Hills forensic psychiatrist has listed five reasons why she believes Theresa Nist and “Golden Bachelor” Gerry Turner might not make it down the aisle, even though their televised wedding is just days away.

Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H. is “a Beverly Hills psychiatrist and author of the bestselling/award-winning book, Bad Boys: Why We Love Them, How to Live With Them and When to Leave Them.”

“Theresa may well have gotten my message, because they didn’t spend Christmas together, and some insiders have revealed she’s thinking twice, and told him she wants a prenup,” Lieberman wrote to Heavy.

“As I predicted, this is the one thing that could send Gerry running for the hills and perhaps back to his runners up, Leslie Fhima and Faith Martin. He claims to be wounded by her not trusting him, but why should she, when more lies are revealed and his nose keeps growing like Pinocchio?”

The “Golden Wedding” is scheduled for January 4.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Psychiatrist Listed 5 Reasons She Thinks Theresa Nist & Gerry Turner Might Not Walk Down the Aisle

Lieberman gave these reasons why she thinks Nist and Turner might not make it down the aisle. In her words:

1) Theresa realizes all that glitters isn’t gold and she can’t trust him.

2) Gerry realizes he’s not going to get his hands on her money as easily as he thought.

3) Theresa sees how controlling Gerry is and fears discovering more secrets.

4) Gerry finally admits his heart was telling him to pick Leslie.

5) The move to South Carolina becomes a stumbling block, as Gerry’s father says he’d never move out of Indiana.

Lieberman’s comments come as Nist has gone radio silent on her Instagram page about Turner for almost a week. She last posted about him on Christmas Eve, saying that she wasn’t spending Christmas Day with him, although the couple were supposed to be back together soon.

Turner has gone radio silent about Nist on Instagram too; as of December 30, he hadn’t posted a photo of her since December 11. His last photo, on Christmas Day, showed his grandkids and daughters on Christmas.

Carole Lieberman Also Gave 5 Reasons Why They Might Walk Down the Aisle

The psychiatrist hedged her bets, however. She also provided five reasons Nist and Turner might walk down the aisle. They are, in her own words:

1) They want to keep their 15 minutes of fame going.

2) They want the fancy wedding and honeymoon The Golden Bachelor promised them.

3) Theresa would feel bad about disappointing the show, the fans, her family and friends.

4) Gerry comes from a dysfunctional home and craves the mothering that Theresa could provide.

5) They figure life is short and they should seize the day now and get divorced later.

Nist and Turner did appear on an episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark” the day after Christmas in which they acted happy and engaged in a mock wedding. However, various media reports, such as one in Life and Style, have also indicated that they are at odds over a prenuptial agreement, which Nist supposedly wants.

