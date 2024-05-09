‘Bachelor’ Reveals Insider Scoop on ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Breakup

When “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce on “Good Morning America,” fans wondered what went wrong. In a recent episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast, former “Bachelor” Ben Higgins relayed some insider information he received about the catalyst for the “Golden Bachelor” split.

At one point in the podcast, Higgins teased, “I have an insider story…that I want to bring up.”

“The Bachelor” star cautioned, “I want to be clear that as I preface this, this is a rumor of a generalization of a conversation Gerry and Theresa had.”

Ben Higgins Has a ‘Source’ Who Dished on the Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Split

Higgins spilled the beans during the May 5 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules was the guest on the episode, with Ashley Iaconetti Haibon co-hosting with Higgins as usual.

He noted, “Now, this rumor is speculative, but it does seem to carry some weight in truth that something like this did happen between them, and it was kind of the culprit for the breakup.”

“There is a rumor that on Theresa’s visit to Indiana, Gerry picked Theresa up at the airport. It’s about two hours from where Gerry lives.”

“The Bachelor” star explained, “Now, that’s just the thing about living in Indiana. You’re going to drive to an airport two hours every time. Trust me. And if she wants to go home a lot, see the grandchildren, it’s tough. That’s a tough commute.”

As fans may remember, Higgins grew up in Indiana, in a relatively small town named Warsaw.

He continued, “So after he picks her up, they’re both excited, but there had already been some issues in the relationship. There had already been some just grumblings and some things happening, but they’re excited to be with each other. But they’re not seeing eye to eye in life.”

Higgins noted, “Most of that drive is through agriculture and untouched land…And the rumor is that Theresa made the comment to Gary, ‘Wow, look at all this beautiful untouched land. Think about what could be done if they developed it.”

Nist’s vision grew even bigger, the insider indicated. Higgins continued, “And think about the people that would be interested in moving here. Because look at that lake. There’s a lake with only corn fields around it. Think about if they build up a resort where people could vacation to.”

Apparently, Higgins shared, “Gerry’s comment back to her, again, a rumor, was ‘You don’t take land from a farmer.'”

Higgins Insisted He Was Truthful About What He Heard

According to what “The Bachelor” star was told, this conversation about the undeveloped land in Indiana was “a big start to them disagreeing on how they saw the world and what they imagined for the world and how they wanted to invest into the world.”

Then, Higgins brought Soules back into the conversation. He asked Soules, “Would that be a detrimental conversation in coming from a farmer, one of the most successful farmers in the Midwest? Would that be a conversation that would end a relationship for you?”

Higgins then asked Iaconetti, “Ashley, you really think I just made up that story, don’t you?”

She admitted, “I’m 100% and this is the moment where you reveal it.”

From there, Higgins insisted, “No, I did not make up that story…I cannot talk about my sources. I have sources that stay in and involved and they’re everywhere…This is not a lie. There is no lying involved here.”