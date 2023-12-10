‘Golden Bachelor’ Contestant ‘Skinny-Dipped’ in Mansion Pool Every Morning

One “Golden Bachelor” contestant has confessed to skinny-dipping in the mansion’s pool every morning during filming.

The contestant who made the confession is fan-favorite Susan Noles.

Noles made the comments on “The Ben and Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast.” She appeared on the podcast with fellow contestant Kathy Swarts.

Susan Noles Revealed That Other Contestants Were Worried Cameras Might Be Around When She Was Skinny-Dipping in the Pool

On the podcast, Noles revealed, “I’m the first one up in the morning, skinny-dipping, making the girls crazy.”

Swarts confirmed the confession, telling the podcasters, “Trust me, I’ve seen it all, every square inch, and she literally skinny-dipped in that pool every morning.”

According to Noles, the other women were surprised by this decision, noting she could see that reaction on “the faces of these ladies.”

“Everybody wasn’t up but we’re out having coffee and I go to the edge of the pool, slip it off,” she said, before Swarts interjected, “Slip iti in.”

According to Noles, some of the other contestants were worried that there “are cameras” and the show might be filming the skinny dipping, but Noles told them, “Nobody’s here.”

Added Noles: “Oh, whatever. Who wants to see a 66-year-old?”

Noles’ “Golden Bachelor” bio read that she was a 66-year-old “wedding officiant” from Pennsylvania. It reads,

Susan is quite the catch – she’s loyal, compassionate, has a longtime career as a hair and makeup artist; and for the cherry on top, she’s also a great golfer. When Susan isn’t on the golf course or working at the salon, she loves spending time with her kids and grandkids at the beach. She also enjoys going to concerts, with two of her all-time favorite shows being The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. Susan knows what she’s looking for in a man and hopes Gerry is athletic, funny and honest. For Susan, this journey is all about finding her forever, so here’s hoping she can find that meaningful connection with Gerry.

Susan Noles Has Been Posting Photos & Videos of Herself Wearing a Swimsuit on Vacation Since the Show Ended

On her Instagram page, Noles has been posting pictures and videos of herself in a swimsuit while on vacation, including one video where she is riding a bull.

An Instagram user responded to the video, “You would have given Gerry a heart attack with your energy!!!! ❤️”

Noles also posted a video from her Mexican vacation dancing in the red bikini. In another photo, she had switched into an orange two-piece swimsuit.

Noles wrote on Instagram that she was enjoying the Cancun vacation with her daughter and one of her sons.

Noles has also posted a series of videos and photos showing her with the other contestants. “Crying. I love these women so much! ❤️👏 I will cherish this time and these friendships for the rest of my life. Feeling grateful ☺️ ” she wrote with one Instagram post.

During the show, Noles became known for her meatballs and the fact she looks a lot like Kris Jenner, as well as the way in which she helped the other women and developed bonds of friendship with them, even volunteering to do their hair. Some fans have urged the network to make her a “Golden Bachelorette,” but ABC has not yet confirmed whether there will be one and other people want different contestants to play that role.

